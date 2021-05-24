Sista's of Royalty hosts inaugural graduation ceremony

ANDERSON – Like many middle schoolers introduced to new groups of people, Nyasia Hopkins, 14, was a bit skeptical about participating in the Sista’s of Royalty program when her mother suggested it earlier this year.

But now that the program has ended, the Highland Middle School eighth-grader hopes the program will be structured so she can continue to participate.

“I was like, eh, I don’t know because I didn’t know anybody,” she said. “At the end, I was kind of sad about leaving because those were all my friends.”

A member of Sista’s of Royalty’s second class, Nyasia was one of 19 girls ages 11 through 19 who were celebrated Sunday in the program’s inaugural graduation ceremony at Edgewood Country Club. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, those who participated in the first class were not able to have a graduation ceremony and were combined with the second class.

Sista’s of Royalty is a program intended to help girls remain focused socially and educationally as they progress toward adulthood. The pilot group participated in a yearlong program, but founder Veronica Watkins determined it was better for the girls to keep it to 12 weeks.

Nyasia said the most important thing she learned in the program is respect for others.

“It changed me a lot. Ms. Veronica has helped me a lot,” she said. “Times when got I mad or got sad, situations where I didn’t know what to do, she walked me through to get me out of those situations.”

Her mother, Alicia Manuel Hopkins, said Nyasia had some anger issues, but she’s noticed a great change in her daughter since she started participating in Sista’s of Royalty.

“It turned out to be an absolutely perfect fit for her,” she said. “Since she is in the groups, that avenue has really turned it around for her. Rather than reacting, she thinks about how she will react.”

Sista’s of Royalty also introduced Nyasia to the concept of attending college, Hopkins said.

“Before, she was not talking about going to college,” she said.

When she saw a flyer for the program online, Hopkins said it appealed to her as something that would be good for her daughter because many children need stability and guidance, Hopkins said.

“In this day and age teenagers will only listen to parents so much, so sometimes, it helps to have the same information coming from somebody else,” she said,

Watkins said in addition to a certificate of completion, five seniors and a graduate from the previous class each will receive a $500 scholarship payable to the college or university they will attend.

“Everything else we do in life whether it’s going to school, taking up a trade, it’s important to follow through and finish it. It also speaks to their dedication and commitment,” she said.

Nyasia’s wish to continue is likely to come true, Watkins said. The goal is to continue through the program until they graduate high school.

“We recently started revamping it because a lot of the girls going through it don’t want to leave,” she said.