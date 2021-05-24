newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

RLFTF Stock Price: 10.25% Increase Explanation

pulse2.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: RLFTF) increased by 10.25% on Friday, May 21. This is why it happened. The stock price of Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: RLFTF) – a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100TM (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat severe COVID-19 patients – increased by 10.25% on Friday, May 21. There is no direct news from the company or recent SEC reports so it appears there are external factors at play.

pulse2.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Sec#Small Molecule#Pharmaceutical Company#Drug Company#Holding Company#Global Development#Sec#Neurorx#Zyesamitm#Explanation#External Factors#Disclaimer#Treatment#Severe Covid 19 Patients#Aviptadil Acetate#Pulmonary Diseases#Chatter#Central Nervous System#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
FDA
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s stock price dropped 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.15 and last traded at $49.61. Approximately 1,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 412,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.33. QTRX has...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cigna Investments Inc. New Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.550-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.96 million.
Stockspulse2.com

RF Industries (RFIL) Stock: Over 5% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

The stock price of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) increased by over 5% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) increased by over 5% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing it has received a $7.6 million follow-on order from its new tier-1 wireless carrier customer at the company’s Cables Unlimited division for its OptiFlex hybrid fiber solution, for use in the build-out of wireless tower sites.
Stockspulse2.com

Annovis Bio (ANVS) Stock: Over 270% Increase Explanation

The stock price of Annovis Bio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: ANVS) increased by over 270% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Annovis Bio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: ANVS) – a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and other neurodegenerative diseases – increased by over 270% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing new results from a double-blind placebo-controlled study of ANVS401, which is its lead drug candidate for the treatment of AD and PD. And patients treated with ANVS401 for 25 days showed statistically significant cognitive improvement as measured by the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale 11 (ADAS-Cog11). The 11-part test is known as one of the most frequently used tests to measure impaired cognition in clinical trials for AD.
Stockspulse2.com

Yalla Group (YALA) Stock: Over 10% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

The stock price of Yalla Group Ltd (NYSE: YALA) increased by over 10% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Yalla Group Ltd (NYSE: YALA) – a leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) – increased by over 10% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that its board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the company may repurchase up to US$150 million worth of its outstanding (i) American depositary shares (“ADSs”), each representing one Class A ordinary share, and/or (ii) Class A ordinary shares over the next 12 months starting from May 21, 2021.
Stockspulse2.com

Enveric Biosciences (ENVB) Stock: Over 14% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

The stock price of Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENVB) increased by over 14% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENVB) increased by over 14% pre-market. This is a continuation in momentum as the stock price increased 11.47% yesterday from a previous close of $2.18 to $2.43. Investors have been responding positively to the company’s first-quarter 2021 financial results.
Stockspulse2.com

Volaris (VLRS) Stock: Over 5% Increase Explanation

The stock price of Volaris (NYSE: VLRS) increased by over 5% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of low-cost airline company Volaris (NYSE: VLRS) increased by over 5% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing guidance for the second quarter of 2021.
Stockspulse2.com

The Cato Corporation (CATO) Stock: Over 10% Increase Explanation

The stock price of The Cato Corporation (NASDAQ: CATO) increased by over 10% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of The Cato Corporation (NASDAQ: CATO) increased by over 10% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to the company reporting its first quarter results. The...
Marketspulse2.com

Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE) Stock: 30.11% Increase Explanation

The stock price of Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SNSE) increased by 30.11% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SNSE) – a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer – increased by 30.11% today as it went from a previous close of $9.73 to $12.66. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing new data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of SNS-301, an investigational medicine in patients with advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN), in combination with pembrolizumab.
Stockspulse2.com

Aesthetic Medical International (AIH) Stock: Over 6% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

The stock price of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) increased by over 6% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) – a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China – increased by over 6% pre-market. This is a continuation in momentum as the stock price increased 14.69% yesterday.
Stockspulse2.com

XL Fleet (XL) Stock: Over 10% Increase Explanation

The stock price of XL Fleet Corp (NYSE: XL) increased by over 10% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of XL Fleet Corp (NYSE: XL) increased by over 10% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to the company’s first-quarter 2021 financial results and an acquisition announcement.
Stockspulse2.com

Foresight Autonomous (FRSX) Stock: 28.32% Increase Explanation

The stock price of Foresight Autonomous Holdings (NASDAQ: FRSX) increased by 28.32% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Foresight Autonomous Holdings (NASDAQ: FRSX) increased by 28.32% today as it went from a previous close of $3.46 to $4.44. There is no direct news from the company or SEC reports so it appears that there are external factors at play.
Stockspulse2.com

Peabody Energy (BTU) Stock: 32.21% Increase Explanation

The stock price of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) increased by 32.21% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) increased by 32.21% today as it went from a previous close of $6.50 to $8.60. Investors were responding positively to natural a rallying in natural gas futures.
Stockspulse2.com

Vyant Bio (VYNT) Stock: Over 8% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

The stock price of Vyant Bio Inc (NASDAQ: VYNT) increased by over 8% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Vyant Bio Inc (NASDAQ: VYNT) increased by over 8% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to Vyant Bio — an innovative biotechnology company focused on partnering with pharmaceutical and other biotechnology companies to identify novel and repurposed therapeutics through the integration of human-derived biology with data science technologies and IND-enabling expertise — reporting its first-quarter 2021 results.
Stockspulse2.com

US Well Services (USWS) Stock: 22.59% Increase Explanation

The stock price of US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ: USWS) increased by 22.59% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ: USWS) increased by 22.59% today. Investors responded positively to the company’s first-quarter 2021 highlights:. — Averaged 8.8 fully-utilized fleets compared to 5.3...
Stockspulse2.com

Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Stock: Over 30% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

The stock price of Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONTX) increased by over 30% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONTX) – a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer – increased by over 30% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to the company’s first quarter 2021 financial results.
Stockspulse2.com

Castor Maritime (CTRM) Stock: 12.47% Increase Explanation

The stock price of Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) increased by 12.47% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of diversified global shipping company Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) increased by 12.47% as it went from a previous close of $0.39 to $0.44. Investors responded positively to the company announcing that it entered through 2 separate wholly-owned subsidiaries into agreements to buy a 2013 Japanese-built and a 2014 Korean-built Panamax dry bulk carrier from unaffiliated third-parties for a purchase price of $19.06 and $21 million respectively.