Padres win 9th straight as Petco Park announces 100% capacity

ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The third sweep for the Padres and the news of 100% capacity returning to Petco Park all came in the same weekend.

Sunday, the team’s 9-2 victory over the Mariners brought them to their ninth straight win. That win paired with Friday's news that Petco Park will return 100% capacity starting June 17 had fans ecstatic.

"It’s good to see San Diego have somebody competing for a championship, nonetheless that are good. It’s good to be back," said fan Justice Madison.

RELATED: Petco Park returns to full capacity on June 17, some health measures to continue

Also on June 17, Padres season ticket members will return to their regular seat locations and single-game tickets for the rest of the season will go on sale to the public start June 4 at 1 p.m. More information on tickets is available here .

Fans at Sunday’s game said the winning streak and the return to normal at the ballpark are keeping excitement high.

“It raises the mood. Everyone inside that ballpark is happy to be there, happy to have a team that’s doing so well, and happy to root out loud and be part of a community again,” said fan Dave Cal.

While the park is returning to full capacity, a number of health and safety enhancements will remain in place, including thorough cleaning; touchless soap, towel, and sanitizer stations; UV light handrails; and the team's current bag and outside food and drink policies .

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

