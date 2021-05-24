Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Brady among stars reacting on Twitter to Phil Mickelson's PGA Championship win
Phil Mickelson on Sunday won the 103rd PGA Championship with a final-round 1-over 73, clearing the field by two strokes to claim his sixth career major championship. The victory makes Mickelson the oldest golfer in the sport's history to win at a major championship, and at 50 years old, he broke the record that was held since 1968 when Julius Boros won the the PGA Championship at age 48.www.cbssports.com