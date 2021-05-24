newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Brady among stars reacting on Twitter to Phil Mickelson's PGA Championship win

By Kyle Boone
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Mickelson on Sunday won the 103rd PGA Championship with a final-round 1-over 73, clearing the field by two strokes to claim his sixth career major championship. The victory makes Mickelson the oldest golfer in the sport's history to win at a major championship, and at 50 years old, he broke the record that was held since 1968 when Julius Boros won the the PGA Championship at age 48.

www.cbssports.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
John Daly
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Gary Player
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jacknicklaus#Bucs#Tampa Bay#Lfg#Ocean Course#Hey Phil#Stars#Major Championships#Kiawah Island#Field#Brother#Congratulations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfGolf.com

Wall-to-Wall Equipment: John Daly nearly wins with never-before-seen gear setup

Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. John Daly came up short on Sunday but still managed to make equipment headlines in Texas with a Tour Edge-heavy equipment setup. The two-time...
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
GolfBleacher Report

Phil Mickelson Accepts Special Exemption to Play in 2021 U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson accepted a special exemption from the United States Golf Association on Friday to play in the 2021 U.S. Open. Mickelson said the following about his decision to accept the exemption in a statement, per ESPN's Bob Harig: "Winning the U.S. Open has been a lifelong and elusive dream, and I've come close so many times. You can't win if you don't play. I'm honored and appreciative of the USGA for the opportunity and look forward to playing in my hometown on a golf course I grew up on."
The Woodlands, TXGwinnett Daily Post

Mike Weir wins Insperity Invitational for first Champions win

Canadian Mike Weir earned his first PGA Tour Champions victory with a 10-under 134 in the rain-shortened, 36-hole Insperity Invitational at The Woodlands, Texas. Weir won by two shots over John Daly, Tim Petrovic and David Toms. He played 23 total holes on Sunday. Weir, 50, put together rounds of...
The Woodlands, TXweyburnreview.com

Weir wins first senior title when Daly goes in the water

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Former Masters champion Mike Weir won his first PGA Tour Champions event Sunday when he held steady with pars down the stretch for a 4-under 68 and let John Daly made the last mistake in the Insperity Invitational. Weir, of Brights Grove, Ont., and Daly were...
GolfPGA Tour

John Daly hoping good vibes from Insperity carry over

John Daly came oh so close to winning on Sunday at the PGA TOUR Champions Insperity Invitational just outside Houston, the site of his only victory since turning 50. He was tied for the lead with Mike Weir playing in the group in front of Weir. Arriving at the par-4 18th, Daly powered a drive into the middle of the fairway, only his fifth fairway on Sunday. With only about 150 yards left, he said he flushed a 9-iron.
Golfgolficity.com

NEWS: Big John Daly is on the Tour Edge Train

When it comes to big OEM’s on the PGA Tour there are a few names that come to mind first. But when you head to the Champions Tour one brand is gaining more and more steam. That’s Tour Edge and they have another all time great in their stable. Daly...
The Woodlands, TXhellowoodlands.com

Insperity Invitational Final Round Recap & Player Interviews

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Insperity Invitational was held at the Woodlands Country Club April 30 – May 2, 2021. The Final Round was held Sunday, May 2, 2021, where Mike Weir earned his first PGA TOUR Champions victory at the Insperity Invitational by two strokes over John Daly, Tim Petrovic, and David Toms. Tied with Weir on the 18th hole, Daly’s approach shot found the water and led to a double bogey.
GolfMinneapolis Star Tribune

Former Masters champ Mike Weir wins first Champions Tour event

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – Former Masters champion Mike Weir won his first PGA Tour Champions event Sunday when he held steady with pars down the stretch for a 4-under 68 and let John Daly made the last mistake in the Insperity Invitational. Daly and Weir were tied until Daly made...
Golfthechronicle-online.com

Weir savours first PGA Tour Champions victory

It’s been an exceptionally long journey, but Mike Weir is back in the winner’s circle. In a battle of major champions, Weir out-duelled John Daly on Sunday to win the PGA Tour Champions’ Insperity Invitational at the Woodlands Country Club in Texas. The 50-year-old from Bright’s Grove shot a four-under-par...
Golfthepost.on.ca

Canadian Mike Weir captures first career PGA Tour Champions title

It’s been an exceptionally long journey, but Mike Weir is back in the winner’s circle. In a battle of major champions, Weir out-duelled John Daly on Sunday to win the PGA Tour Champions Insperity Invitational at the Woodlands Country Club in Texas. The 50-year-old Canadian shot a four-under-par 68 in...
GolfArkansas Online

Weir wins after Daly falters

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- Former Masters champion Mike Weir won his first PGA Tour Champions event Sunday when he held steady with pars down the stretch for a 4-under 68 and let John Daly made the last mistake in the Insperity Invitational. Weir and Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) were tied...
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
GolfGolf.com

Kiawah’s Ocean Course, host of the 2021 PGA Championship, has surprising ties to several past winners

The PGA Championship returns to the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island May 20-23, nine years after a young Rory McIlroy won the first Wanamaker Trophy contested by the sea in South Carolina — and 30 years since Kiawah had its big reveal as host of a hotly contested Ryder Cup. The Ocean Course has been a big-time venue since its inception, and the route to this year’s championship is a Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon-type journey to the very first PGA Championship in 1916 and back again, with a lot of zigzagging among past champs — and through the Midwest, thanks to Pete Dye and another guy from Ohio you might recognize.
GolfPosted by
TheStreet

PGA Championship Coverage Live On SiriusXM

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM will deliver listeners nationwide comprehensive play-by-play and talk coverage of the 2021 PGA Championship, taking place May 20 th through the 23 rd at the famous Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, South Carolina. Live hole-by-hole coverage, which SiriusXM will co-produce with Westwood...
GolfGolf Digest

Jack Nicklaus II: What I learned growing up with Dad

A new memoir by Jack Nicklaus II shares lessons he learned from his father. As parents, we are often living lives filled with distractions, emotional challenges, and professional and personal disruptions. No matter what you face, take every opportunity you are given to listen to your children. My dad did that so well—even when his career was at its peak and he was traveling so much—and his actions toward me taught me to listen to my own children.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Tom Brady homeless? Derek Jeter sells Tampa mansion

Tom Brady's tenancy in Tampa is ongoing, but the seven-time Super Bowl winner needs a new place to rest his head at night. Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter sold the mansion Brady and his family rented for the past year. Tampa.com reported Jeter sold the seven-bedroom waterfront estate for well under asking price at $22.5 million. The property was listed for $29 million.