White County, AR

Flood Warning issued for White, Woodruff by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 11:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: White; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the White River At Augusta. * Until further notice. * At 11:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 30.7 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to a stage near 30.1 feet on Wednesday. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Thousands of acres of farm ground flooded. County roads on both sides of the river are flooded, including County Road 871 and 899. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date White River Augusta 26.0 30.7 Mon 11 AM 30.6 30.1 29.3 **Falling**

alerts.weather.gov
Monroe County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe, Prairie, White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Monroe; Prairie; White; Woodruff SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WOODRUFF...NORTHEASTERN PRAIRIE...NORTH CENTRAL MONROE AND SOUTHEASTERN WHITE COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM CDT At 319 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Augusta to near Bald Knob to near Higginson. Movement was east at 40 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Augusta... Patterson West Point... Hunter McCrory... Hurricane Lake WMA Pryor... Cotton Plant Griffithville... Fargo Becton... Howell Penrose... McClelland Gregory... Grays Fitzhugh... Pumpkin Bend Worden... Jasmine A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for eastern and central Arkansas.
Monroe County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monroe, Prairie, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and flash flooding may occur. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe; Prairie; Woodruff The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Woodruff County in eastern Arkansas East central Prairie County in central Arkansas Northern Monroe County in eastern Arkansas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 456 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fredonia, or near De Valls Bluff, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Brinkley... Hazen De Valls Bluff... Fredonia Alfrey... Allendale Dobbs Landing... Peppers Landing Hallsville... Fargo Blackton... Monroe Brasfield... Dagmar WMA Keevil... Zent This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 194 and 218. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Lonoke County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lonoke, Prairie, White by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 15:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lonoke; Prairie; White The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Prairie County in central Arkansas North central Lonoke County in central Arkansas Southeastern White County in central Arkansas * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 340 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Higginson to near Thurman, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Searcy... Beebe Bald Knob... Judsonia Kensett... Higginson West Point... Thurman Pryor... McRae Garner... Griffithville Vinity Corner... Walker Hayley... Butlerville Hickory Plains... Jasmine This includes US Highway 67 between mile markers 29 and 59. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cleburne County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleburne, Faulkner, Van Buren, White by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and flash flooding may occur. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cleburne; Faulkner; Van Buren; White A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN VAN BUREN...SOUTHERN CLEBURNE...NORTHEASTERN FAULKNER AND WESTERN WHITE COUNTIES At 230 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rose Bud, or 14 miles south of Heber Springs, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Searcy... Heber Springs Greenbrier... Quitman Guy... Pangburn Rose Bud... Enola Twin Groves... Mount Vernon Crosby... Gravel Hill Fairbanks... Woolly Hollow State Park McRae... Garner Letona... Albion Antioch in White County... Barney This includes US Highway 67 between mile markers 34 and 37. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cleburne County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cleburne, Faulkner, Van Buren, White by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and flash flooding may occur. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cleburne; Faulkner; Van Buren; White A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN VAN BUREN...SOUTHERN CLEBURNE...NORTHEASTERN FAULKNER AND WESTERN WHITE COUNTIES At 230 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rose Bud, or 14 miles south of Heber Springs, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Searcy... Heber Springs Greenbrier... Quitman Guy... Pangburn Rose Bud... Enola Twin Groves... Mount Vernon Crosby... Gravel Hill Fairbanks... Woolly Hollow State Park McRae... Garner Letona... Albion Antioch in White County... Barney This includes US Highway 67 between mile markers 34 and 37. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Woodruff County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 08:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Woodruff A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR WOODRUFF...NORTHEASTERN PRAIRIE...NORTH CENTRAL MONROE AND SOUTHEASTERN WHITE COUNTIES At 351 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Patterson, or 10 miles southeast of Augusta, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Brinkley... Augusta Des Arc... Patterson Hunter... McCrory Hurricane Lake WMA... Pryor Cotton Plant... Fargo Becton... Howell Penrose... McClelland Gregory... Grays Pumpkin Bend... Worden Jasmine... Morton This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 213 and 218. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Jackson County, ARweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jackson; Lawrence; Randolph; Woodruff WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Lawrence, Jackson, Woodruff and Randolph Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 5 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Prairie County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Prairie, White by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and flash flooding may occur. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Prairie; White A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PRAIRIE AND SOUTHERN WHITE COUNTIES At 310 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crosby, or near Searcy, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Searcy... Beebe Bald Knob... Judsonia Kensett... Higginson West Point... Crosby McRae... Garner Griffithville... Antioch in White County Vinity Corner... Walker Center Hill... Worden Floyd... Armstrong Springs This includes US Highway 67 between mile markers 29 and 51. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Independence County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Independence, White by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Independence; White SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN INDEPENDENCE CLEBURNE...NORTHEASTERN FAULKNER AND NORTHWESTERN WHITE COUNTIES UNTIL 745 AM CDT At 705 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Heber Springs, moving east at 55 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Heber Springs... Greers Ferry Quitman... Pangburn Rose Bud... Pleasant Plains Steprock... Southside in Independence Count Salado... Letona Albion... Hickory Flat Wilburn... Ida Dewey... Huff Sidon... Hopewell in Cleburne County Pearson... Pickens in White County
Faulkner County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Faulkner, Lonoke, Pulaski, Saline, White by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 02:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Faulkner; Lonoke; Pulaski; Saline; White A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LONOKE...EASTERN FAULKNER...SOUTHWESTERN WHITE EAST CENTRAL SALINE AND EASTERN PULASKI COUNTIES At 241 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rose Bud to 6 miles east of Vilonia to near Sweet Home, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Sherwood... Jacksonville Cabot... West Little Rock Maumelle... Downtown Little Rock North Little Rock Airport... Little Rock AFB Southwest Little Rock... Ward Vilonia... Shannon Hills Wrightsville... Austin in Lonoke County Argenta... Quitman Rose Bud... Enola This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 128 and 142. Interstate 40 between mile markers 143 and 169. Interstate 430 between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 530 between mile markers 1 and 10. Interstate 630 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 440 between mile markers 1 and 14. US Highway 67 between mile markers 1 and 26. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH