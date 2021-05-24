newsbreak-logo
Brewster County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Pecos by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 08:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Pecos; Reeves County Plains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL PECOS...NORTHERN BREWSTER...SOUTHWESTERN REEVES...NORTHEASTERN JEFF DAVIS AND SOUTHEASTERN CULBERSON COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM CDT At 743 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 9 miles south of Balmorhea Lake, or 21 miles northeast of Fort Davis, moving east at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with heavy localized rainfall. Locations impacted include Balmorhea, Balmorhea Lake, Balmorhea State Park, Saragosa, Verhalen, Star Mountain, Toyahvale and Buffalo Trail Scout Camp. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 183 and 232. Interstate 20 between mile markers 0 and 8.

alerts.weather.gov
County
Jeff Davis County, TX
City
Buffalo, TX
County
Pecos County, TX
County
Reeves County, TX
City
Fort Davis, TX
County
Culberson County, TX
City
Pecos, TX
County
Brewster County, TX
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brewster, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Pecos County in southwestern Texas Northeastern Brewster County in southwestern Texas Northwestern Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 310 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 25 miles northwest of Sanderson, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Pecos, northeastern Brewster and northwestern Terrell Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL BREWSTER AND SOUTHERN TERRELL COUNTIES At 830 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Pumpville to near Dryden to 18 miles southeast of Sanderson, moving southeast at 25 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Dryden and Terrell County Airport. HAIL...2.75IN WIND...70MPH
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Pecos The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Brewster County in southwestern Texas South Central Pecos County in southwestern Texas Central Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 1120 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sanderson, Dryden and Terrell County Airport.
Culberson County, TXweather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR GUADALUPE PASS * WHAT...Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Guadalupe Pass in Texas. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Culberson County, TXweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Culberson County, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Eastern Culberson County; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR CRITICALLY LOW HUMIDITY AND VERY WINDY CONDITIONS IN THE GUADALUPE MOUNTAINS, SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS, AND SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS * AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains and Eastern Culberson County. * TIMING...This afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Southwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the mountains. Southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the plains. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent. * RFTI...7 to 8 or extreme. * IMPACTS...Observe local burn bans. Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks.
Culberson County, TXweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICALLY LOW HUMIDITY AND VERY WINDY CONDITIONS IN WESTERN CULBERSON COUNTY * AFFECTED AREA...Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor. * TIMING...This afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...7 to 8 or extreme. * IMPACTS...Observe local burn bans. Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks.
Culberson County, TXweather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...High wind could make driving difficult for motorists driving high profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and tractor trailers. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
Culberson County, TXweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Culberson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Culberson County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT /5 AM MDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Eddy County Plains and Eastern Culberson County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT /5 AM MDT/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Jeff Davis County, TXweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 14:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chinati Mountains; Marfa Plateau WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Marfa Plateau, and Chinati Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.