Prairie County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Prairie by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 11:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Prairie The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the White River At Des Arc. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 11:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 24.3 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to continue falling to a stage near 23.9 feet on Wednesday. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Many acres of farmland flooded within the levees. Water is backing up Bayou Des Arc and Cypress Bayou. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date White River Des Arc 24.0 24.3 Mon 11 AM 24.1 23.9 23.7 **Falling**

Clarendon, AR
Des Arc, AR
Prairie County, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Cars
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monroe, Prairie, White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and flash flooding may occur. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe; Prairie; White; Woodruff The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Woodruff County in eastern Arkansas Northern Prairie County in central Arkansas Northern Monroe County in eastern Arkansas Southeastern White County in central Arkansas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 412 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Des Arc, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Brinkley... Des Arc Fredonia... Hunter Alfrey... Allendale Thurman... Pryor Cotton Plant... Griffithville Fargo... Becton Vinity Corner... Howell McClelland... Hayley Dagmar WMA... Jasmine Georgetown... Dixie This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 200 and 218. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe, Prairie, White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Monroe; Prairie; White; Woodruff SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WOODRUFF...NORTHEASTERN PRAIRIE...NORTH CENTRAL MONROE AND SOUTHEASTERN WHITE COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM CDT At 319 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Augusta to near Bald Knob to near Higginson. Movement was east at 40 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Augusta... Patterson West Point... Hunter McCrory... Hurricane Lake WMA Pryor... Cotton Plant Griffithville... Fargo Becton... Howell Penrose... McClelland Gregory... Grays Fitzhugh... Pumpkin Bend Worden... Jasmine A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for eastern and central Arkansas.
Special Weather Statement issued for Lonoke, Prairie, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 15:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Lonoke; Prairie; Pulaski SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN PRAIRIE NORTHWESTERN LONOKE AND NORTHEASTERN PULASKI COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 403 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Little Rock AFB, moving east at 30 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Jacksonville... Cabot Little Rock AFB... Ward Austin in Lonoke County... Thurman Old Austin... Parnell Sylvania... Olmstead Gibson... Macon Butlerville... Hickory Plains Woodlawn... Fairview in Lonoke County Cato A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central Arkansas.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Prairie, White by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and flash flooding may occur. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Prairie; White A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PRAIRIE AND SOUTHERN WHITE COUNTIES At 310 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crosby, or near Searcy, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Searcy... Beebe Bald Knob... Judsonia Kensett... Higginson West Point... Crosby McRae... Garner Griffithville... Antioch in White County Vinity Corner... Walker Center Hill... Worden Floyd... Armstrong Springs This includes US Highway 67 between mile markers 29 and 51. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arkansas, Grant, Jefferson, Lonoke, Prairie by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arkansas; Grant; Jefferson; Lonoke; Prairie The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Prairie County in central Arkansas Southeastern Lonoke County in central Arkansas Northeastern Grant County in central Arkansas Northern Jefferson County in southeastern Arkansas Northwestern Arkansas County in southeastern Arkansas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 509 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Redfield, or 14 miles northeast of Sheridan, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Stuttgart... England Redfield... Altheimer Humphrey... Humnoke Brummitt... Pine Bluff Arsenal Hensley Island... Wabbaseka Allport... Coy Sherrill... Tucker Pastoria... Wright Tomberlin... Lock and Dam 5 Park Kearney... Tar Camp Park This includes Interstate 530 between mile markers 17 and 28. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH