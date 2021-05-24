Flood Warning issued for Prairie by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 11:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Prairie The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the White River At Des Arc. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 11:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 24.3 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to continue falling to a stage near 23.9 feet on Wednesday. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Many acres of farmland flooded within the levees. Water is backing up Bayou Des Arc and Cypress Bayou. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date White River Des Arc 24.0 24.3 Mon 11 AM 24.1 23.9 23.7 **Falling**