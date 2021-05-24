newsbreak-logo
Keith County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Keith, Perkins by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Keith; Perkins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR WESTERN PERKINS AND WESTERN KEITH COUNTIES At 643 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lemoyne to near Amherst, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ogallala, Brule, Venango, Lemoyne, Roscoe, Kingsley Dam, Eagle Gulch Campground, Wild Horse Spring, Brandon, Megeath and Lake View Campground. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 71 and 108. Highway 92 between mile markers 129 and 138. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 109 and 136. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Keith County, NE
Perkins County, NE
Lemoyne, NE
Ogallala, NE
Brule, NE
Venango, NE
