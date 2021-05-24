Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brewster by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-23 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Brewster County in southwestern Texas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 743 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Panther Junction, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Panther Junction and Big Bend National Park. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov