Brewster County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brewster by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Brewster County in southwestern Texas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 743 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Panther Junction, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Panther Junction and Big Bend National Park. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Brewster County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PECOS...NORTHEASTERN BREWSTER AND NORTHWESTERN TERRELL COUNTIES At 346 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 28 miles northwest of Sanderson, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Pecos, northeastern Brewster and northwestern Terrell Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Brewster County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Brewster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Brewster The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Brewster County in southwestern Texas South Central Pecos County in southwestern Texas Central Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 1120 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sanderson, Dryden and Terrell County Airport.
Brewster County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Davis Mountains Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Davis Mountains Foothills SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN PECOS...NORTHEASTERN BREWSTER AND CENTRAL TERRELL COUNTIES UNTIL 1030 PM CDT At 949 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 26 miles northwest of Sanderson, moving east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sanderson, Dryden, Marathon, Terrell County Airport and Sierra Madera. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas.
Brewster County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County, Lower Brewster County, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Lower Brewster County; Pecos; Terrell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN PECOS...EAST CENTRAL BREWSTER AND TERRELL COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM CDT At 1117 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sanderson, moving east at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sheffield, Sanderson, Dryden, Terrell County Gas Plant, Terrell County Airport and Bakersfield. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 289 and 327.
Brewster County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Davis Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Davis Mountains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN REEVES...NORTH CENTRAL JEFF DAVIS AND CENTRAL CULBERSON COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM CDT At 540 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 9 miles northeast of Plateau, or 12 miles west of Kent, moving northeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Kent. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 161 and 189. Interstate 20 between mile markers 0 and 1. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas.
Brewster County, TX

Wind Advisory issued for Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 13:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Eastern Culberson County, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Davis Mountains Foothills, and Davis Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.