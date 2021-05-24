2021 Billboard Music Awards: Best of the Red Carpet

A little over a year ago, not knowing what the long months to come would hold, I lamented the cancellation of the Met Gala and the loss of the daily ritual of getting dressed. "This episode in human history will be reported on runways and in the pages of Vogue, and it's become a strange comfort to me to contemplate just how," I wrote, an innocent, a mere seven weeks into quarantine. "Will loungewear start to creep into our business and nightlife wardrobes? Or will we cry carpe diem and go avant-garde for casual brunch or drinks or book club, having learned to treasure the once-mediocre privilege of an audience?"