newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ross ejected vs. Cardinals for arguing balls and strikes

Posted by 
NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cubs manager David Ross picked his spot after a called second strike to Kris Bryant in the fourth inning. “If you've got a guy that can execute pitches like (Cardinals starter Adam) Wainwright, and you're giving them an extra couple inches or balls off the plate, that’s going to be a tough night,” Ross said after the Cubs’ 2-1 extra-innings victory at St. Louis on Sunday. “I knew that going in, saw that trend early on and felt like I needed to voice my opinion.”

www.nbcsports.com
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Ryan Tepera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Umpires#Cubs#Strike#Espn#Pitches#Ryan Tepera Pitch#Ejections#Home Plate#St Louis#Moments#Face#Pairs#Calls#Fall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs lose Arrieta, Hoerner, Winkler to injured list

Cubs manager David Ross said the club is optimistic regarding the statuses of Jake Arrieta, Nico Hoerner and Dan Winkler, all of whom hit the 10-day injured list on Tuesday. “I don't think they're very serious,” Ross said of the trio’s ailments. “I think all of them are fairly good news.”
MLBbleachernation.com

David Ross Just Got Ejected from the Game

David Ross is absolutely right to be out of this game right now. This has been some of the worst, most frustrating strike zone umpiring I’ve seen all season. And it hasn’t even been particularly consistent (as in bad calls going both ways). There’s a lot of time left for the zone to be figured out, but right now, this is just absolute trash.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Crowds at Wrigley will increase, but Cubs not an 85% team

The Cubs did plenty of complaining last season about how much the atmosphere was lacking at Wrigley Field with no fans in the seats. So it's obviously good news to hear the capacity will increase to 60% starting on May 28 and could be back to 100% before summer is over.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Ross jokes about how to celebrate Lester’s Wrigley return

Cubs manager David Ross cracked a smile after a question about Jon Lester’s upcoming return to Wrigley Field. “What, are they passing out Miller Lites in the stands?” Ross joked Monday. “We should get everybody free Miller Lites, right?”. The reference was, of course, to Lester’s generosity last fall, when...
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Amed Rosario’s hit in 10th gives Indians 2-1 win over Cubs

Amed Rosario's bases-loaded single with two outs in the 10th inning gave the Cleveland Indians a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. Rosario, who drove in Cleveland’s first run with a sixth-inning double, singled to right on a 1-1 pitch from Keegan Thompson (1-1), giving the Indians a sweep of the two-game series.
MLBWarren Tribune Chronicle

Walk-off winner

CLEVELAND — Amed Rosario’s bases-loaded single with two outs in the 10th inning gave the Cleveland Indians a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. Rosario, who drove in Cleveland’s first run with a sixth-inning double, singled to right on a 1-1 pitch from Keegan Thompson (1-1), giving the Indians a sweep of the two-game series.
MLBCanton Repository

Cleveland walks off with 2-1 win over Chicago Cubs in 10 innings

CLEVELAND — Amed Rosario's bases-loaded single with two outs in the 10th inning gave Cleveland a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. Rosario, who drove in Cleveland’s first run with a sixth-inning double, singled to right on a 1-1 pitch from Keegan Thompson (1-1), giving Cleveland a sweep of the two-game series.
MLBbleachernation.com

Must-Read of the Day: So What’s Really Going on with the Cubs Defense?

Last season, the Chicago Cubs won a team Gold Glove award (the first ever such award, actually), after an astounding seven players were nominated individually (Kyle Hendricks, Alec Mills, Willson Contreras, Anthony Rizzo, Nico Hoerner, Javy Baez, Jason Heyward). Rizzo and Baez each won for work at their positions, continuing a long-line of Cubs defensive honors (Rizzo also won in 2019 and 2018, Jason Heyward won in 2017, Heyward and Rizzo won in 2016 (when the Cubs had one of the best overall defenses in the history of baseball)).
MLBHerald & Review

Matt Duffy drives in 5 runs, but the Chicago Cubs fall to the Detroit Tigers 9-8 in 10 innings for their 4th loss in 5 games

It’s difficult to watch a Chicago Cubs game this season without pondering whether it’ll be the last year Javier Baez, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo all will be together. Unless they come to an agreement on contract extensions, all three Cubs stars will become free agents in November. And if it doesn’t happen in the next two months, the trade rumors will be flying before the July 31 deadline.
MLBdailyjournal.net

Lester, Schwarber return to Wrigley Field with Nationals

CHICAGO — Jon Lester and David Ross were together again at Wrigley Field on Monday. The old friends ran into each other on a concourse and shared a big hug. “I think I told him I would tell him good luck but I wouldn’t mean it. He laughed,” Ross said. “He looks great. … I love the guy, so it’s just good to see him.”
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Banged-up Cubs eye quick return from IL for Happ

Two key Cubs returned from the injured list Friday, and they hope another soon follows. Outfielder Ian Happ, sidelined with rib bruising, will run through a series of pregame activities Friday, manager David Ross said. Happ will get work in the outfield, take batting practice and run the bases. “Ian's...
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

After the Chicago Cubs won a team Gold Glove Award last season, a look at 4 reasons why their defense still is working to get back to elite form

Coming off a team Gold Glove Award last season, it isn’t unreasonable to expect the Chicago Cubs to again feature another strong defensive unit. The Cubs returned almost their entire starting lineup, with the addition of outfielder Joc Pederson as the most notable change. Yet their defense hasn’t been the stalwart it was in 2020. Traditional statistics don’t rate the Cubs too unfavorably. ...
MLBQuad-Cities Times

3 takeaways from the Chicago Cubs’ series win vs. the Detroit Tigers

The Chicago Cubs are in a 28-game stretch with only 10 home games. They need to find a way to win road series during this challenging part of their schedule, and their weekend series in Detroit helped them move past a tough series in Cleveland. Behind eight-plus innings from Kyle Hendricks, who carried a shutout into the ninth, the Cubs secured a series win with a 5-1 victory Sunday.
MLBMLB

Bryant (HR!) picks up where he left off

Kris Bryant could not get out of Cleveland fast enough. During the Cubs' recent trip to Progressive Field, he not only battled illness but was hit by a pitch on the left wrist when he attempted to play again. A day off to shake off that experience, plus a change...
MLBMLB

3 key takeaways as Cubs' slump continues

The decisive moment on Saturday night began with a slashed single to left by Tigers infielder Harold Castro, and it ended with JaCoby Jones diving head-first across home plate and Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel making the walk of defeat off the field. That was the final snapshot of Chicago's ugly...
Chicago, ILBleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks is over the weather

Here at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we like to keep things brief on the principle that it makes us appear wise. We don’t always, but we like to, here in the year of the no-hitter*****. The Cubs dropped a deuce at the ‘mistake by the lake’ as they stranded...
MLBMLB

Look how 'Duffy Effect' has boosted Cubs

Call it the Matt Duffy Effect. Since the Cubs began inserting the veteran infielder with a contact-based approach into their lineup on a regular basis, there has seemingly been a trickle-down impact throughout the offense. "Mixing in guys with really professional ABs like a Matt Duffy is just huge for...
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Tipsheet: Cubs' early-season offense hasn't been a big hit

There are frustrating days in Our National Pastime, then there are exasperating afternoons like the Chicago Cubs experienced Wednesday in Cleveland. That was the next level of suffering. The Indians never retired the Cubs in order. The Small Bears had at least two runners on base in seven different innings.