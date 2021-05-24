Ross ejected vs. Cardinals for arguing balls and strikes
Cubs manager David Ross picked his spot after a called second strike to Kris Bryant in the fourth inning. “If you've got a guy that can execute pitches like (Cardinals starter Adam) Wainwright, and you're giving them an extra couple inches or balls off the plate, that’s going to be a tough night,” Ross said after the Cubs’ 2-1 extra-innings victory at St. Louis on Sunday. “I knew that going in, saw that trend early on and felt like I needed to voice my opinion.”www.nbcsports.com