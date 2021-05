In anticipation of the release of F9: The Fast Saga, John Cena has kicked off a weekly video series where he’ll highlight a different supercar featured in the upcoming film. The video series, titled Get Fast & Furious with John Cena, will see Cena showcasing different supercars, with the first being a 1968 Mid-Engine Charger. The car is just one of many that will be shown off in F9. The action series has become famous for its wild and unique uses of different vehicles, so you’ll have to wait a bit longer to see exactly how Dom and crew will use it.