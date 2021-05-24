Focus Features’ Nazi Doc ‘Final Account’ Opens To $150K Weekend; Neon’s ‘New Order’, IFC’s ‘The Dry’ Break $100K At Specialty Box Office
(Interactive chart with estimates below) Three different premieres led the specialty box office this weekend with each film breaking a 100K weekend gross. First, Focus Features’ Final Account splashed in at $150K this opening weekend. Over a decade in the making, the timely documentary offers a portrait of the last living generation of everyday people to participate in Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich. The Luke Holland-directed film raises questions about authority, conformity, complicity, perpetration, national identity, and responsibility, as men and women ranging from former SS members to civilians in never-before-seen interviews reckon with – in very different ways – their memories, perceptions, and personal appraisals of their own roles in the greatest human crimes in history.deadline.com