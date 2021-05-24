Focus Features’ Nazi Doc ‘Final Account’ Opens To $150K Weekend; Neon’s ‘New Order’, IFC’s ‘The Dry’ Break $100K At Specialty Box Office

There was really only one major wide release this week and that was Spiral: Saw, the rebirth of the long-running horror franchise with a lot more star power. But the combined efforts of Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson still only netted an $8.7M start, which is…well, it’s alright for pandemic times but not great. Analyst projections were as high as $15M. This makes for the sixth Saw film to debut at #1, and at only $20M Lionsgate should have no problem recouping costs. Reviews have been about what you’d expect, for the most part. I don’t know, it feels like this relaunch is already on life support, doesn’t it?