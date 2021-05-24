Weekly Storytime Crafts - Take Home Kit

Last Tuesday morning, Elgin Public Library volunteer Jan hosted an outdoor in-person storytime in front of the library. Library reopened with updates The Elgin Public Library reopened for visits from the public starting on Tuesday, May 11. Those returning to the library may notice some changes and updates. The library has been in the process of updating its collection by removing outdated books, replacing older books that are still popular, and adding more Spanish books. For simpler browsing, fiction has been separated into genres, such as inspirational or western, early chapter books have been separated from the picture books, and a new ...