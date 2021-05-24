Weekly Storytime Crafts - Take Home Kit

Students in Mrs. Byrne’s fourth grade class at LaCroft came up with a creative way to remember a former teacher who lost her battle with cancer. Fourth grade teacher,Nancy Welling, passed away in January of the 2020 school year. A movie night was planned for March of 2020 in her memory in order to raise money for a small memorial for her, and general school improvements. Due to Covid, the movie night was cancelled after all the refreshments had already been purchased by student council. Not wanting the items to go to waste, fourth grade students in Mrs. Byrne’s class created “Take home movie kits” with the items. Each LaCroft fourth grade student was able to take home a beverage, candy, and popcorn in order to enjoy a night home with their families.