newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Weekly Storytime Crafts - Take Home Kit

By keris
Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor ages up to 5. Enjoy the storytime craft even if you are not able to join in the storytime. Stop by the North Carroll Branch each week to pick up a take home craft kit. Craft kits are available while supplies last.

www.fredericknewspost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Kit#Storytime#The North Carroll Branch#Crafts#Craft Kits#Supplies
Related
Kidsfuncheap.com

Storytime Science for Kids Online: The Food Episode

Join us for Storytime Science-a storybook read-aloud, followed by a simple activity geared toward young children. This May, the Exploratorium’s own Vivian Altmann reads Every Night is Pizza Night by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt, illustrated by Gianna Ruggiero. Pipo loves pizza. She thinks it’s the best! But a tour of her...
Coppell, TXfamilyeguide.com

Outdoor Storytime Coppell

Grab a blanket and join us for storytime outdoors in Town Center Plaza! We will sing, dance, and enjoy stories. Please stay together with your group and maintain social distancing from others. Masks are encouraged. All ages welcome. Town Center Plaza is located behind the library. In the event of adverse weather, storytime will be canceled.
Elgin, TXElgin Courier

Library kicks off reopening with outdoor storytime

Last Tuesday morning, Elgin Public Library volunteer Jan hosted an outdoor in-person storytime in front of the library. Library reopened with updates The Elgin Public Library reopened for visits from the public starting on Tuesday, May 11. Those returning to the library may notice some changes and updates. The library has been in the process of updating its collection by removing outdated books, replacing older books that are still popular, and adding more Spanish books. For simpler browsing, fiction has been separated into genres, such as inspirational or western, early chapter books have been separated from the picture books, and a new ...
Mint Hill, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

“KK Poppins” Debuts New Storytime Program

MINT HILL, NC – On Thursday, May 6, a new interactive story time experience kicked off at Veterans Park. Led by Mint Hill resident and mom Kandice Smith, the outdoor event included several interactive songs and stories. “I like to interact and put the stories with movement,” says Smith. “For example, last night I read Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, and we had shakers that went with different parts of the story to make it more interactive and fun for the kids.”
DrinksPosted by
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Illinois Craft Beer Week 'Passport PLUS' Kicks Off This Weekend

Time to raise a glass: Illinois Craft Beer Week is back. The Illinois Craft Brewers Guild, a nonprofit that aims to support the state’s craft beer industry, announced that the annual celebration kicks off Friday (May 14). Craft beer lovers throughout the state can partake with the Passport PLUS system, supporting Illinois beer “at home PLUS in local taprooms.”
Kidsala.org

Can Babies Benefit from Virtual Storytime?

The virtual storytimes I have been holding for toddlers and preschoolers have been more successful than I had hoped…or feared. Children have been much more engaged and responsive via Zoom than I believed they would. They dance along to the songs. They join in on fingerplays. And they have a lot to say at the end of storytime when we say “hello” to each participant.
Yankton, SDYankton Daily Press

‘Take & Make Kit: Bath Bombs’ Offered

Are you feeling stressed out and in need of some self-care? The Yankton Community Library is offering Bath Bomb Take & Make kits for teens and adults, grade 6 and up. This Take & Make kit includes everything you need to make a bath bomb. The bath bombs are created with baking soda, Epsom salts, citric acid, corn starch, almond oil and essential oil. When you are finished making your creation, you can drop them in a hot bath and watch them fizz. Enjoy a soothing bath and feel refreshed.
Vero Beach, FLveronews.com

Take-home kits big hit at Museum’s Children’s Art Fest

A steady stream of children, parents and grandparents recently made their way to the Vero Beach Museum of Art for the 40th annual Children’s Art Festival. It was a toned-down, half-day version this year, minus the abundance of hands-on activities and day-long performances by student musicians, choruses, dancers and theatrical groups, but attendance by thousands of visitors, as in past years, would currently be unthinkable.
Internetpeachtree-city.org

Virtual Adult Sensory Storytime via Zoom Session

This 30-minute program is for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Join Librarian Cherese for a story time of three books with a common theme. No camera needed to attend. Registration required. Register at https://peachtreecitylibrary.eventbrite.com.
Petsdlmag.com

Mogo Feeding Kit for pets adds a touch of luxe to your home

After spending a fortune on renovating my apartment to make it modern and a connected home, I was quite disappointed with the quality and options for pet accessories to match my interiors. The gear available at the local pet store was abysmal. I’m not talking about gilded bowls or silver dishes, but the basic vibe of “form and function” was completely missing.
waterfordmi.gov

Take & Make Craft

Register now for a mini accordion book craft kit. Kits will be available for pick-up beginning at 10am on Monday, July 12th, at the Adult and Teen Services Reference Desk. Registering for a kit is required. Call 248-618-7693 to reserve your kit or visit this registration page. Kit pick-up will...
RecipesStamford Advocate

Gobble meal kits are so good and only take 15 minutes to make

One of my new favorite hobbies in life is being proven wrong. For example, When I was contacted about Gobble, I was not sure that quality meals that only take 15 minutes or less to make could be delivered right to my doorstep, but it turns out they do exactly that.
Westbrook, MEwestbrookmaine.com

Chicken in a Cup Take-Home Kit Now Available

May 24 – June 4, we are giving out Chicken in a Cup Kits! Use a cup, yarn, and a pipe cleaner to make chicken clucking sounds. Kits can be picked up inside the library, M-F 10-3 or via curbside M-F 10-2. *1 per child while supplies last. Parents/caregivers can pick up multiple kits for all the kids in your household!
MoviesReview

TAKE HOME MOVIE NIGHT

Students in Mrs. Byrne’s fourth grade class at LaCroft came up with a creative way to remember a former teacher who lost her battle with cancer. Fourth grade teacher,Nancy Welling, passed away in January of the 2020 school year. A movie night was planned for March of 2020 in her memory in order to raise money for a small memorial for her, and general school improvements. Due to Covid, the movie night was cancelled after all the refreshments had already been purchased by student council. Not wanting the items to go to waste, fourth grade students in Mrs. Byrne’s class created “Take home movie kits” with the items. Each LaCroft fourth grade student was able to take home a beverage, candy, and popcorn in order to enjoy a night home with their families.
Hair CarePosted by
The Independent

9 best home waxing kits to achieve salon results

There are plenty of ways to remove unwanted body hair, but few are as effective as waxing. With hair pulled straight from the root, this brief moment of pain can actually lead to hair growing back thinner and less frequently in the future if repeated enough – making it a worthy sacrifice in our books.However, there’s no denying how daunting it feels to sit down and wax your own body. Not only is it self-inflicted pain, but the potential repercussions feel notably more serious than anything involved in cutting your own hair or doing your own manicure.Thankfully the world of...