newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

$9 Worth of Clairol Hair Color Coupons Available to Print

By Jenna
hip2save.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHip2Save may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Head on over to Coupons.com where you can print these new Clairol Hair Color coupons. They both expire 6/12 and exclude Natural Instincts Crema Keratina. Print these coupons now and have them...

hip2save.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Color#Rebate#Print#Worth Of Clairol#Coupons Com#Pair Coupons#Sale#Affiliate Links#Disclosure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Hair Care
Related
Hair CareIn Style

This Sought-After Customizable Hair Care Line Is Now Available at Target

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you’re like me, you’re an at-home hair care chemist, mixing and matching your products to suit your needs. My shampoo is purifying, my conditioner is made for dry curls, and my post-shower products boost shine and fight frizz. It’s all a bit exhausting. That’s why Function of Beauty is a godsend for me (and anyone else who is also conducting basic chemistry in their bathroom each morning). The hair care line allows you to create custom products for less than $30, and it’s now available exclusively at Target.
Hair Careforthemommas.com

Rite Aid: Clairol Hair Color ONLY $2 Each Starting 5/23

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Rite Aid: Clairol Hair Color ONLY $2 Each Starting 5/23. Score Clairol Hair Color for $2.00 each at Rite Aid. Starting 5/23, Clairol Hair Color is priced at $7.00 each. Plus, there...
Shoppingforthemommas.com

Printable Schick Coupons | Save Up To $8.00

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. There are new printable Schick Coupons. These Schick Coupons are good for saving $8.00 on Schick & Skintimate Razors & Refills. We have pre-clipped these New Schick Coupons for you:. Save $4.00...
Pet Servicesforthemommas.com

Pet Coupons Worth $11: Save on IAMS, BLUE and More

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Pet Coupons Worth $11: Save on IAMS, BLUE and More. Pet coupons worth $11 are still available to print. You can save on IAMS, BLUE and more. Save $1.00 on any TWO...
Hair Carecoveteur.com

The Professional’s Guide to Summer Hair Color

Throughout lockdown, people all over the world have taken part in the discussion of personal style in a post-vaccine world. Perhaps you're committing to your most glamorous garb now that the Summer of Hedonism is upon us, or maybe you're sticking to the comfortable yet stylish shoes you've worn throughout your time working from home, day in and day out. Regardless, something is changing about our collective personal style, where it seems that people are simply wearing what they want now for the sake of making themselves feel good. And of course we cannot discount how greatly hair plays into style, whether you are pairing your favorite cottage-core look with simple braids or are dying neon streaks into your tresses to go with your Y2K style. So which hair colors will reign supreme this summer? TIGI international creative team member and master colorist/senior educator at Rob Peetoom Salon Nina Rubel, celebrity hairstylist and owner of Rita Lowery Hair Rita Lowery, Mane Addicts celebrity hairstylist Amanda Lee, and colorist and R+Co Collective member Richy Kandasamy have the answers.
Shoppingforthemommas.com

ShopRite: Vanity Fair Napkins Just $1.49 Each Thru 5/29

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. ShopRite: Vanity Fair Napkins Just $1.49 Each Thru 5/29. Great offer on Vanity Fair Napkins at ShopRite. Thru 5/29, Vanity Fair Napkins are priced at $1.99 each. Plus we have $1/2 Vanity...
Shoppingforthemommas.com

Walgreens: Blue Diamond Almonds ONLY $1.79 Each Thru 5/29

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Walgreens: Blue Diamond Almonds ONLY $1.79 Each Thru 5/29. Save on Blue Diamond with this amazing offer at Walgreens. Thru 5/29, Blue Diamond Almonds 6 oz is on a Buy One Get...
Shoppingforthemommas.com

Weis: Nivea Men Shaving Gel ONLY $0.65 Each Thru 6/10

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Weis: Nivea Men Shaving Gel ONLY $0.65 Each Thru 6/10. We have a great deal on Nivea Men Shaving Gel at Weis. Thru 6/10, Nivea Men Shaving Gel 7 oz is priced...
Shoppingforthemommas.com

CVS: Coppertone Sport Mineral Face Lotion $3.49 Each Thru 5/29

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. CVS: Coppertone Sport Mineral Face Lotion $3.49 Each Thru 5/29. Amazing offer on Coppertone Sport Mineral Face Lotion at CVS. Thru 5/29, Coppertone Sport Mineral Face SPF 50 Lotion, 2.5 OZ is...
Retailforthemommas.com

Walgreens: Nivea Body Lotion ONLY $0.87 Each Thru 5/29

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Walgreens: Nivea Body Lotion ONLY $0.87 Each Thru 5/29. Here is an amazing offer on Nivea Body Lotion at Walgreens. Thru 5/29, Nivea Essentially Enriched Body Lotion – 8.4 oz is priced...
Hair Carewomanaroundtown.com

Hair Ornaments

Your hair is an additional blank canvas for decoration/self expression. Left: Scrunches! Simnice 60 Colors Satin Scrunchies: Matte satin fabric with durable elastic bands (inner is rubber band and cover by satin) Sale $9.99. Right: Ponytail Hair Ornament : Made from high-quality polyester and rubber. Package includes 4 different colors....
Hair CarePopSugar

The “Competing Tones” Hair-Color Trend For Summer Is Like Highlights, but With a Twist

Gone are the days of your hair-color choices being limited by the shades of box dye you can pick up at the drugstore. Now, with hair salons open again and a little help from your colorist on speed dial, the sky is the limit when it comes to your future hairstyles. You can go red, like Beth Harmon from The Queen's Gambit, play around with face-framing money pieces, or, if you want to put a twist on your traditional highlights, go for the "competing tones" hair-color trend.
Shoppingforthemommas.com

2 FREE 5×7 Photo Prints at CVS + FREE in-Store Pickup

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. 2 FREE 5×7 Photo Prints at CVS + FREE in-Store Pickup. Head to CVS.com to get two FREE 5×7 Photo Prints with free same day in-store pickup! Just use coupon code TWO57at checkout.
Shoppingforthemommas.com

Walmart: Maybelline Great Lash Mascara ONLY $0.77 Each Thru 5/29

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Walmart: Maybelline Great Lash Mascara ONLY $0.77 Each Thru 5/29. Create great BIG lashes, snag Maybelline Great Lash Mascara for as low as $0.77 each at Walmart. Thru 5/29, Maybelline Great Lash...
Shoppingforthemommas.com

Walgreens: Revlon So Fierce Mascara ONLY $0.52 {curbside pickup deal}

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Walgreens: Revlon So Fierce Mascara ONLY $0.52 {curbside pickup deal}. Check out this deal on Revlon So Fierce Mascara Mascara at Walgreens. Thru 5/29, Revlon So Fierce Mascara is priced at $8.09...
Shoppingforthemommas.com

The New Aldi Ad Scan Preview Sneak Peek (5/30/21-6/5/21)

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. We have the 4-page Aldi Sneak Peek In-Store Ad Scan Preview (5/30-6/6), as well as the upcoming Aldi Finds Products on sale by category (6/2- 6/8). The Aldi Ad Scan has been...
Hair Carecurlynikki.com

6 Natural Ways to Color Natural Hair

Many naturalistas avoid coloring their hair because of the potentially harmful chemicals found in a wide range of commercial hair dyes. But, it is possible to color natural hair using ingredients that are actually good for your hair and scalp. That’s awesome news since changing your hair color is a great way to mix up your style. It allows you to enjoy one of the many benefits of natural hair – its versatility!
Shoppingforthemommas.com

ShopRite: Whole Seedless Watermelon Just $3.99 Thru 5/29!

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. ShopRite: Whole Seedless Watermelon Just $3.99 Thru 5/29!. Save on Whole Seedless Watermelon with this amazing offer at ShopRite. Starting 5/29, Whole Seedless Watermelon is priced at $7.99 each. Plus, there is...
Shoppingforthemommas.com

Walmart: Coppertone Pure & Simple Spray ONLY $4.98 Each Thru 6/12

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Walmart: Coppertone Pure & Simple Spray ONLY $4.98 Each Thru 6/12. Walmart shoppers can score a great deal on Coppertone Pure & Simple Spray. Thru 6/12, Coppertone Pure & Simple SPF 50...