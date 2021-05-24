Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 13:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Pearl River. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 1:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 14.0 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to crest above flood stage to 14.2 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp are inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank.