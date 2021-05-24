newsbreak-logo
Bucknell officials: No further information available on Fran's House investigation

By Rick Dandes rdandes@dailyitem.com
Posted by 
The Daily Item
The Daily Item
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EzuYL_0a8pgGGn00
Relatives of Bucknell University graduates watched Sunday’s ceremony from the Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium stands.

LEWISBURG — No additional information about the seniors involved in the alleged harassment of Fran’s House residents was available from Bucknell on Sunday, when a scheduled 892 students in the class of 2021 graduated. Fran’s House is an LGBTQ+ friendly housing unit.

The students allegedly involved in the incident were barred from Sunday’s Commencement ceremony, in a statement issued over the weekend from Bucknell President John Bravman.

“What President Bravman said on Saturday is the latest information we have,” said Bucknell spokesman Mike Ferlazzo, on Sunday.

Information about how many students were involved has also not been released, Ferlazzo said.

An investigation into the students’ conduct continues, Ferlazzo said.

The students’ actions outside Fran’s House is being reviewed by the Community Conduct Board to see if any violation of Bucknell’s code of conduct occurred, according to Bravman’s statement. However, whatever the outcome, the results won’t be revealed publicly, Bravman said.

Fran’s House is named after the late director of Bucknell’s LGBT Office, Fran McDaniel.

An estimated 20 male students arrived outside the property, banged on windows and doors, flashed the residents, tried to climb through a window and urinated on the porch, according to Tyler Luong, residential adviser at Fran’s House.

The residents requested privacy since the incident as they were completing final exams this week. They again declined comment Saturday pending the outcome of the investigation.

There was no mention of the incident during speeches by commencement keynote speaker Audra Wilson ‘94, president and chief executive officer of the Shriver Center on Poverty Law, or commencement student speaker Ruby Lee. Lee touched on the topic of discrimination.

Lee told her classmates about the “vulnerabilities” inherent in the “causes you take up and champion for marginalized and underrepresented communities,” she said.

The Daily Item reporter Eric Scicchitano contributed to this report.

