Brooklyn, NY

The Weeknd accepts Billboard Music Award without face bandages, bruise makeup

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

It was a good day for The Weeknd, as he received numerous coveted honors at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

The R&B and pop superstar kicked off the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles by winning top hot 100 artist — and appeared onstage in a slick black suit to accept it.

Notably, he wasn’t wearing any face bandages, a red suit or makeup resembling bruises as he has at past events, including February’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

“I’d like to thank my fellow nominees,” The Weeknd said during his acceptance speech. “It’s been a dark year, and you’ve brought light and escape with your music, genius, brilliance, and you deserve this award just as much as I do, if not more.”

The Weeknd led all artists at this year’s ceremony with 16 nominations. It was a far cry from the 2021 Grammy Awards, where he surprisingly did not receive any — prompting him to boycott that show moving forward.

Before Sunday’s ceremony even started, The Weeknd won seven Billboard Music Awards honors not included in the main broadcast, including top male artist, top R&B artist and top R&B album for “After Hours.”

DJ Khaled, H.E.R. and Migos provided the first lively performance by singing “We Going Crazy” at the L.A. Live entertainment complex, where cheering fans wore masks and stood shoulder-to-shoulder during an event that felt a little closer to normal than previous award shows of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“How great is it to be back together again?” host Nick Jonas said at the start of the event, which featured both indoor and outdoor elements.

“Now listen. We are live, and there is a crowd to see our performances, and we’re able to do that because we are making sure to follow all the proper COVID health and safety protocols,” Jonas added.

Rapper and singer Doja Cat gave the first indoor performance of the night, and was joined during her time on stage by fellow artist SZA.

Taylor Swift won two prestigious pre-ceremony trophies for best female artist and top Billboard 200 artist. Swift emerged victorious in a best female artist category that also included Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish.

With 25 wins, Swift has the most Billboard Music Award honors of any female artist ever. She trails only Drake, who has 28.

Swift, Drake and The Weeknd were each nominated for the ceremony’s biggest honor of top artist, along with two late rappers, Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke.

The Brooklyn-born Pop Smoke was fatally shot last year in Los Angeles at age 20. On Sunday, he was posthumously awarded the Billboard honors for top new artist, top rap artist, top male rap artist and top rap album for “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.”

The Korean-pop sensation BTS won top-selling song for the ultra-catchy megahit “Dynamite.” The seven-member group from Seoul also won top social media artist, which fans voted for, as well as top duo/group and top song sales artist.

Other honorees announced ahead of Sunday’s ceremony included Drake being named artist of the decade, Pink being recognized as the show’s annual icon, and Trae Tha Truth being named the change maker.

©2021 New York Daily News.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

