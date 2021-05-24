newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Who are AJR Brothers? Pop trio to perform 'Bang!' and 'Way Less Sad' for 2021 Billboard Music Awards debut

By Arpita Adhya
Posted by 
MEA WorldWide
MEA WorldWide
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AJR Brothers, the Indie-pop band who shot to fame with their unique blend of eclectic music will be performing at Billboard Music Awards 2021 on Sunday, May 23. Recently, the band made headlines after their single 'Bang!' released in February 2020 peaked at number 8 in Billboard Hot 100 on January 22, 2021. Previously, the band's third album 'Neotheater' debuted at number 8 on the Billboard 200.

meaww.com
MEA WorldWide

MEA WorldWide

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A global news and entertainment website covering a spectrum of topics from Hollywood and celebrities, to politics and crime

 https://meaww.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Frankie Valli
Person
Ryan
Person
Kendrick Lamar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Ajr#Microsoft Theater#Billboards#Pop Music#New Music#Billboard 200#Indie Music#House Music#Ajr Brothers#Neotheater#The Met Brothers#Nbc#Eclectic Music#Ajr Shares#Awards#Dubstep#Los Angeles#Headlines#Sad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BTS
News Break
Music
Related
MusicDelaware County Daily Times

Pop Smoke wins four posthumous gongs at Billboard Music Awards

Pop Smoke won four posthumous gongs at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (05.23.21). The late rap star - who died of gunshot wounds in February last year, at the age of 20 - won the Top New Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, and Top Rap Album accolades at the awards show for 'Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon'.
MusicDaily Trojan

RECAP: Billboard Music Awards takes steps to normalcy

Only seven months after the 2020 Billboard Music Awards was postponed, the annual award show returned Sunday to honor the world’s finest music artists. Hosted by singer-songwriter and actor Nick Jonas, the event kicked off with DJ Khaled, H.E.R. and Migos performing “We Going Crazy,” accompanied by an exciting fanfare of trumpets. The live audience added fuel to the fire that was the performance. In contrast to last year’s show, a live audience was permitted at the outdoor venue, following appropriate coronavirus guidelines.
Musicimdb.com

Pink and Daughter Willow Perform Stunning Acrobatic Stunts at Billboard Music Awards

Raise your glass to Pink! The 41-year-old singer received the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23. The superstar is one of 10 artists to ever win the honor, joining the company of Garth Brooks, Cher, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey. Before accepting the accolade, presented by Jon Bon Jovi, Pink took the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to perform some of her greatest hits. The show-stopping routine marked the musician's first Billboard Music Awards performance in five years and, of course, she totally nailed it, singing "All I Know So Far," "So What," "Who Knew," "Just...
MusicPosted by
610 Sports Radio

AJR dishes on their first potential win ever, ahead of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

From conquering a stage with an audience of three to now taking on one of music's biggest stages, AJR is ready to tackle "the ultimate challenge." The Met Brothers (Adam, Jack and Ryan) sat with Audacy to dish on their upcoming performance at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, how their "Bang!" single changed their lives, what their first potential win means to them and more.
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

BRANDI CARLILE, DEMI LOVATO AND H.E.R. TO PERFORM DURING SPECIAL TRIBUTE HONORING ELTON JOHN WITH THE IHEARTRADIO ICON AWARD AT THE 2021 “IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS,” AIRING THIS THURSDAY, MAY 27, LIVE ON FOX

IHeartMedia and FOX announced today that Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato and H.E.R. will perform during a special tribute honoring Elton John with the iHeartRadio Icon Award at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The award will be presented by Chris Martin and Lil Nas X and will honor Elton John’s global impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide. Usher will host and perform during the event, which will also feature previously announced performances from The Weeknd with special guest Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic), Dan + Shay and Doja Cat.
EntertainmentPosted by
Variety

J. Cole Has Year’s Second-Biggest Album Debut; Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Good 4 U’ Lands as No. 2 Song

J. Cole’s new release didn’t quite land as the top album debut of 2021 so far, but it came close enough to have serious bragging rights anyway. “The Off-Season” premiered at No. 1 on the Rolling Stone album chart with 274,200 album-equivalent units — not so very far off from the 290,000 that Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylors Version)” debuted with to set the pace for the year in mid-April.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Variety

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet (Updating Live)

The 2021 iHeart Radio Music Awards kick off Thursday night in a live ceremony held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Usher acts as both host and performer, with a total of 36 categories to be awarded. In a special presentation, Elton John is set to receive the iHeartRadio Icon Award in recognition of his cultural and musical legacy. The honor will be bestowed by Lil Nas X and Coldplay’s Chris Martin with a musical tribute from artists Demi Lovato, Brandi Carlile and H.E.R.
Musicrespect-mag.com

Grammy-Nominated Songstress Asiahn Shares Sexy R&B Single “OMW”

R&B singer/songwriter Asiahn shares her latest single out today, via Since the 80s / Motown Records. Following her label debut with The Interlude EP earlier this year, Asiahn showcases her signature sound on this melodic track, which she perfectly pairs with sexy, trance-like vocals. On the record, Asiahn confidently sings about life’s ups and downs, giving listeners a glimpse into her world. Listen HERE.
Columbian

The Weeknd wins at Billboards

It was a good day for The Weeknd, as he received numerous coveted honors at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The R&B and pop superstar kicked off the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles by winning top hot 100 artist — and appeared onstage in a slick black suit to accept it.
MusicPaste Magazine

DMX Enlists Griselda Trio for Posthumous Single "Hood Blues"

New York rapper DMX released a new single Tuesday, over a month after his untimely passing on April 9. The single, “Hood Blues,” features Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher and Conway the Machine of the Buffalo-based rap label Griselda Records. DMX’s first album since his passing, Exodus, arrives May 28 via Def Jam.
MusicNBC San Diego

2021 Billboard Music Awards Nominees Revealed: See the Full List

The finalists for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards were announce Thursday, with The Weeknd leading the pack, earning 16 nominations, including top male artist, top R&B artist, top Billboard 200 album for “After Hours” and top Hot 100 song for “Blinding Lights,” the No. 1 song of last year. Rappers...
MusicPosted by
Daily Mail

DJ Khaled joined by H.E.R. and Migos kick off the 2021 Billboard Music Awards by performing We're Going Crazy in front of HUNDREDS of fans

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards kicked off with a fun-filled live performance by DJ Khaled, who was joined by H.E.R. and Migos to sing their hit We're Going Crazy. Unlike many of the performances over the past year and a half, the artists performed in front of actual fans outside of the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, in what was likely one of the largest live crowds in months.
MusicPosted by
Forbes

8 Ways BTS Made History At The Billboard Music Awards

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards wrapped just a few days ago, and while the latest iteration of the chart company’s annual show wasn’t exactly typical, it was a historic evening for one of the biggest acts in the global music industry. BTS took home every honor they were up for, nearly doubling their total number of BBMA trophies in one evening. The seven-member vocal managed to make history in every area they were nominated in, and they stand out as one of the biggest winners of the night.