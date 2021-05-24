Who are AJR Brothers? Pop trio to perform 'Bang!' and 'Way Less Sad' for 2021 Billboard Music Awards debut
AJR Brothers, the Indie-pop band who shot to fame with their unique blend of eclectic music will be performing at Billboard Music Awards 2021 on Sunday, May 23. Recently, the band made headlines after their single 'Bang!' released in February 2020 peaked at number 8 in Billboard Hot 100 on January 22, 2021. Previously, the band's third album 'Neotheater' debuted at number 8 on the Billboard 200.meaww.com