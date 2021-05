Michigan State dropped the opening game of its four-game series at Indiana on Friday, falling to the Hoosiers, 1-0. Spartan freshman Ashley Miller returned to her home state and faced off with fifth-year senior Emily Goodin, and the limited fans on hand were treated to a pitcher's duel. Miller worked out of a pair of jams with at least two runners in scoring position (including getting a ground-ball out with the bases loaded in the fifth). Goodin limited the Spartans to just two base hits on the day, both to Jenae Wash.