Mickelson becomes oldest major winner with PGA Championship triumph

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
May 23, 2021; Kiawah Island, South Carolina, USA; Phil Mickelson reacts to missing a putt on on the 9th green during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship by two shots over Brooks Koepka and South African Louis Oosthuizen on Sunday to become the oldest major winner in history.

The 50-year-old Mickelson, who started the day with a one-shot lead, sealed the deal with a one-over-par 73 at the Ocean Course that left him at six under on the week.

The victory by Mickelson marked the sixth major championship win of his career and first since the 2013 British Open.

