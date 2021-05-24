newsbreak-logo
Osakis, MN

2-vehicle crash near Osakis leaves 2 dead

By Al Edenloff
Duluth News Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSAKIS, Minn. — Two people, one from Glenwood and one from Marshall, died in a two-vehicle crash near Osakis early Sunday morning, May 23. An initial investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office indicates that a 19-year-old Osakis man was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado north on County Road 3 SE when a 1999 Volkswagen Beetle, eastbound on Hope Road, failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection and was struck in the passenger door by the Silverado.

