2-vehicle crash near Osakis leaves 2 dead
OSAKIS, Minn. — Two people, one from Glenwood and one from Marshall, died in a two-vehicle crash near Osakis early Sunday morning, May 23. An initial investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office indicates that a 19-year-old Osakis man was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado north on County Road 3 SE when a 1999 Volkswagen Beetle, eastbound on Hope Road, failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection and was struck in the passenger door by the Silverado.www.duluthnewstribune.com