Sasha Johnson: Black Lives Matter activist in hospital after Peckham shooting, her political party says

By Jon Sharman and Nadine White
The Independent
 4 days ago

A Black Lives Matter activist is in critical condition in hospital after being shot , her political colleagues have said.

Sasha Johnson suffered a gunshot wound to the head in the early hours of Sunday, according to the Taking The Initiative Party (TTIP).

On Sunday night the Metropolitan Police reissued an appeal for information following the shooting in Peckham’s Consort Road, in southeast London.

Police and paramedics were called at about 3am and found a 27-year-old woman injured. Officers believe a house party was taking place nearby and that witnesses might have seen the shooting.

Detectives from the Met’s Trident unit are investigating the case and making “good progress”, Det Ch Supt Jimi Tele said in a statement.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson declined to confirm directly to The Independent that the victim was Ms Johnson.

However, TTIP told The Independent that their colleague is 27 years old, matching the Met’s statement, and police also moved to counter suggestions made by the party online that Ms Johnson had been the subject of “numerous” death threats.

“While the investigation is at an early stage, there is nothing to suggest that the woman who was shot was the subject of a targeted attack or that she had received any credible threats against her prior to this incident,” the force said.

Det Ch Insp Tele added: “This was a shocking incident that has left a young woman with very serious injuries. Our thoughts are with her family who are being provided with support at this terribly difficult time.

“I recognise that this incident will have shocked those in the local community and further afield. I would ask people to avoid speculating as to the motive or the circumstances behind it.”

Ms Johnson, a mother of three and an Oxford graduate, has an “activist and community support” role at TTIP, the party’s website says.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD1172/23MAY. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

