The factions were ready for another culture war to explode yesterday, as we woke up to the news that Sasha Johnson, a Black Lives Matter activist, had been shot in the head in London. One could almost hear the tap-tap of indignant tweets being drafted and parked, ready for an announcement that Johnson had in fact been killed by an angry racist white man. Some were anticipating such a moment with an emotion that seemed almost to border on glee. The prospect of television appearances, newspaper articles and self-flagellating statements from white celebrities was one dreadful press conference away.