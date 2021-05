BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A four-year-old boy is in a medically induced coma after he was hit by a car, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call Friday night that a toddler had been hit by a car and was unresponsive at the 6000 block of FM 974. The family began CPR on the child, once the deputies arrived on scene they took over CPR. The child then became responsive and started breathing. Shortly after this, Volunteer Precinct 2 medics arrived at the location and took over providing medical care for the toddler, according to the sheriff’s office.