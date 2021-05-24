newsbreak-logo
U.K.

US embassy in London trolls entire country by microwaving cup of tea

By Clara Hill
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

The US Embassy has trolled the UK on its Twitter feed by sharing a video of a man microwaving a cup of tea .

On Friday, a video was posted from the embassy’s official account showing a man making a mug of tea in a microwave, a method of brewing considered heresay among tea-loving Brits. When it's finished turning, he looks to the camera and says “perfect.”

The tweet read, “However you choose to enjoy your tea today — we wish you a very happy #InternationalTeaDay2021 .”

International Tea Day was first celebrated last year and it seeks to highlight the importance of tea to some of the world’s poorest countries. According to the UN, it aims to “promote and foster collective actions to implement activities in favour of the sustainable production and consumption of tea and raise awareness of its importance in fighting hunger and poverty.”

It appears the video got the desired reaction, with many Brits expressing their discontent with the odd way of making tea. Tea in the UK is made in a kettle, a kitchen appliance that is less popular in the US.

Last July, a woman, who goes by the name Michelle, went viral on TikTok for making her interpretation of British tea, which she also put in a microwave and upset a lot of people for doing so.

