The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2023 — Compare Top Models From Samsung, LG & Sony

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

Remember when it was a huge deal to have a 50-inch plasma TV hanging in your living room? While plasma tech has fallen by the wayside, screen size is still a big laurel to show off to friends and family, and whether you’re into QLEDs, OLEDs, or traditional LED-LCDs, we guarantee that Samsung, LG, TCL, or another brand has an 85-inch model that fits all your big-screen needs.

While 65-inch and 75-inch TVs may be a bit more common, the next size-up for most folks is typically an 85-inch. These larger TVs are awesome for dedicated theater rooms and spacious living room setups, but with 4K (and 8K) resolution available, most 85-inch models are going to look great no matter what room you decide the set should live in.

Whether you’re looking to get a QLED model from Samsung or one of LG or Sony’s OLED TVs , prices for 85-inch TVs have come down across the board, putting awesome features in the hands of more people. Some models from Sony are even optimized for gaming on the PS5, letting you get the most out of your gaming console .

How We Chose the Best 85-Inch TVs

When it comes to landing on that perfect 85-inch set, there are plenty of criteria to consider. Are you looking for a large TV for movies and sports, or is this going to be a gaming-heavy TV? Are you satisfied with 4K resolution, or do you want to future-proof things and go with a more expensive 8K model?

No matter your TV needs, we’ve done our best to test and vet 85-inch TVs, paying attention to the following:

Picture Quality: What a TV screen uses to produce pictures affects how good said picture looks. An OLED TV will give you the best color, contrast and detailing money can buy, but they’re also some of the most expensive on the market still. Models that use full-array LED or QLED panels are more affordable, but you’ll also get slightly less amazing-looking colors.

What a TV screen uses to produce pictures affects how good said picture looks. An OLED TV will give you the best color, contrast and detailing money can buy, but they’re also some of the most expensive on the market still. Models that use full-array LED or QLED panels are more affordable, but you’ll also get slightly less amazing-looking colors. Sound Quality : Just about every TV you can buy uses some sort of audio enhancement technology. Whether it’s Dolby Atmos, DTS: X or object tracking sound, you are pretty spoiled for choice if audio is on the top of your list of needs. You’ll also want to check if the TV supports HDMI ARC inputs for setting up wired soundbars and subwoofers or Bluetooth for wireless home audio systems.

: Just about every TV you can buy uses some sort of audio enhancement technology. Whether it’s Dolby Atmos, DTS: X or object tracking sound, you are pretty spoiled for choice if audio is on the top of your list of needs. You’ll also want to check if the TV supports HDMI ARC inputs for setting up wired soundbars and subwoofers or Bluetooth for wireless home audio systems. Connectivity: While many new 85-inch TVs feature preloaded streaming apps, chances are you have playback devices you want to use. You’ll want to choose a model with plenty of HDMI inputs and Bluetooth connectivity for sharing media from your Blu-Ray players, game consoles and mobile devices.

While many new 85-inch TVs feature preloaded streaming apps, chances are you have playback devices you want to use. You’ll want to choose a model with plenty of HDMI inputs and Bluetooth connectivity for sharing media from your Blu-Ray players, game consoles and mobile devices. Price : While 85-inch TVs are more expensive than their smaller counterparts, you can still find great options at budget-friendly prices. If you want premium features like 8K resolution, G-Sync or FreeSync compatibility or enhanced HDR technology, you should be prepared to pay a price to match.

We’ve picked out 10 of the best options from brands like Samsung, LG, Sony and TCL to help you get a feel for what’s available. We’ve also broken down their top features and price points to help you figure out which best fits your needs and budget. Check out our picks below to find your new 85-inch TV.

BEST OVERALL

Samsung 85-inch QN90B

Buy Now On Amazon

$3,498 at walmart

Best for: Picture connoisseurs who want to get the very best image quality out of their 2023 QLED set.

Why we chose it: The QN90B combines Mini LED lighting with quantum dots and 4K resolution to make for one of the best-looking TVs of all time.

Full Review: The QN90B is the Best QLED of 2023

Key specs:

Mini LED/QLED technology

4K/120Hz with four HDMI 2.1 inputs

Tizen OS user interface

For our money, the Samsung QN90B is the very best 85-inch set you can get your hands on, and for plenty of reasons. Samsung went all-in with the brand’s impressive quantum dot lighting, using powerful image processing and zoned Mini-LED lighting to deliver vibrant, colorful images that look great no matter what you’re viewing. And when we say “no matter what,” we mean it. The 4K image-upscaling on the QN90B will make any source look lightyears better than it would on older models and even some current competition.

And while sound is usually a TV afterthought, Samsung didn’t forget about that either. The QN90B uses Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+ to engulf you in the most realistic sound-staging you’ll get out of a TV. Then, when you factor in the four HDMI 2.1 ports, Eye Comfort Mode for easier nighttime viewing and Samsung’s robust Tizen smart TV engine, it becomes a no-brainer as to why the 85-inch QN90B is one of the best sets you’re going to find in this size.

Pros

Mini LED and quantum dot pairing makes for one of the brightest and most colorful pictures on the market

Powerful 4K upscaling

Excellent anti-glare panel

Supports Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+

Cons

Minor light blooming issues

Expensive

BEST OLED

LG 85-inch C2 Series

$3,996 at walmart

$4,500 at lg

Best for: OLED fans looking for one of the best sets on the market.

Why we chose it: From its 42-inch model up to the breathtaking 85-inch, the LG C2 is one of the best-looking TVs money can buy.

Full Review: Is the LG C2 Series OLED TV Worth It?

Key specs:

OLED technology

4K/120Hz with four HDMI 2.1 inputs

webOS user interface

OLED TVs offer a considerable advantage when compared to QLEDs and other powerful LED panels. Because OLED pixels are self-emissive, you can individually power pixels on and off, achieving a perfect, inky black level that even an older plasma TV would be hard-pressed to beat.

For the ultimate 85-inch OLED experience, we can’t think of a better set than the LG C2 evo. Technically an 83-inch TV, this monster brings LG’s improved evo screen to the fold, allowing for a much brighter OLED image when compared to years past. And when you pair that with the processing power of the a9 Gen 5 AI, you’ve got yourself an OLED that can effectively match the brightness of a traditional LED TV while delivering the strong contrast backbone of an OLED — a picture technology matchup for the ages.

Pros

Evo panel makes the C2 one of the brightest OLEDs on the market

Excellent colors, contrast, and image upscaling

Optimized for next-gen gaming consoles

webOS is a smooth and intuitive smart TV platform

Cons

Expensive

No HDR10+ support

BEST BUDGET 85-INCH TV

Samsung 85-inch AU8000

Buy Now On Amazon

$1,399 at Best Buy

Best for: Fans of the brightness and colors of a Samsung TV that want to spend less than one would on a flagship model.

Why we chose it: At a towering 85 inches, the largest AU8000 may not be the most feature-rich TV on the market, but the price simply can’t be beat.

Read More: 12 Best Samsung TVs of 2023

Key specs:

LED-LCD technology

4K/60Hz with three HDMI inputs

Tizen OS user interface

The AU8000 from Samsung is the most affordable 85-inch TV with a price point under $1,500. And while the price is budget-friendly, it doesn’t skimp out on features. It has built-in voice controls via Alexa, Google Assistant or Samsung’s Bixby as well as integrated cable management, tons of HDMI and USB ports and even remote PC access features. It also has a super slick, minimalist design that will fit into just about any decor.

Pros

Dynamic Crystal Technology provides millions of shades of color

Great 4K picture upscaling

Supports Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby

Cons

Poor off-angle viewing

Not as bright or colorful as Samsung’s QLED TVs

Only 60Hz refresh rate

BEST SPLURGE

Sony 85-inch XR A90J

$4,899 at walmart

Buy Now On Amazon

Best for: OLED fanatics that love the dedication to lifelike visuals that Sony is renowned for.

Why we chose it: With its Acoustic Surface Audio+ and incredible HDR capabilities, the Sony A90J is one of the best-looking OLEDs you’ll find in 2023.

Read More: The 14 Best TVs of 2023

Key specs:

OLED technology

4K/120Hz with four HDMI inputs

Google TV user interface

If money isn’t an issue when shopping for a new TV, you should check out the Sony A90J. This OLED TV gives you some of the best picture and sound quality money can buy. It uses Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology to turn the whole screen into a speaker for better audio and video syncing as well as room-filling sound. The updated processor uses AI for better native and upscaled 4K resolution, and with Dolby Vision HDR, an IMAX Enhanced mode and Netflix Calibrated mode, you can watch movies and shows as their creators intended. It also works with AirPlay 2 for sharing videos, music and photos right from your iOS devices.

Pros

Cognitive Processor XR delivers excellent colors, contrast, and peak brightness

Powerful 4K upscaling

Optimized for Playstation 5

Cons

Expensive

BEST FOR GAMING

Samsung 85-inch Q80B

Buy Now On Amazon

$1,998 at walmart

Best for: Samsung QLED fans that can’t quite afford the bigger splurge of the 85-inch QN90B, but who want an amazing picture nonetheless.

Why we chose it: Samsung’s Q80B may lack the Mini LED lighting of the QN90B, but it still delivers excellent colors, contrast, and peak brightness levels.

Read More: The 9 Best 4K TVs for Gaming & Streaming in 2023

Key specs:

QLED technology

4K/120Hz with four HDMI inputs

Tizen OS user interface

The Samsung Q80B was built to deliver the best experience for all next-gen gaming consoles. Featuring a native 120Hz refresh rate, the Q80B adds in Samsung’s Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ to enhance the TV’s action-oriented capabilities, allowing for lightning-fast, frame-to-frame transitions and minimal lag. Speaking of lag, the Q80B also includes FreeSync Premium Pro, a must-have gaming specification that ensures you’re getting the most tear-free, motion-friendly TV you can buy.

With 4K resolution, mighty image-upscaling and Samsung’s excellent Smart Hub system for all things movie and TV-show related, we’re confident in designating the 85-inch Q80B as the best large TV for gaming.

Pros

Stunning colors and contrast

Great 4K upscaling

Supports multiple HDR formats

Optimized for next-gen gaming consoles

Cons

Not as bright as the QN90B

Minor light blooming issues

ALSO CONSIDER

Sony 85-inch XR X95K

Buy Now On Amazon

$3,869 at walmart

Best for: Fans of the vibrant and gut-punching picture that only a Mini LED-powered set (with quantum dots) can deliver.

Why we chose it: Sony’s X95K may be one of the more expensive Mini LEDs on the market, but when you see its amazing brightness and breathtaking colors and contrast, you’ll understand why.

Read More: The Best 65-inch TVs for Every Budget

Key specs:

Mini LED/QLED technology

4K/120Hz with four HDMI inputs

Google TV user interface

The X95J from Sony is the perfect TV upgrade for PlayStation fans. This model is optimized for use with the new PS5, giving you input reaction times as low as 8.5ms and up to 120fps, and excellent 4K resolution. The screen features ultra-wide viewing angles for great color volume even if you’re sitting off to the side, and the Acoustic Multi-Audio technology gives you sound that follows the action as it moves across the screen. Built-in voice assistants give you hands-free control over your connected consoles and TV, and four HDMI inputs let you take advantage of variable refresh rates as well as connect all of your game consoles.

Pros

Powerful peak brightness levels

Excellent local dimming capabilities

Great 4K upscaling

Optimized for next-gen gaming consoles

Cons

Expensive

BEST 8K TV

Samsung 85-inch QN800B

Buy Now On Amazon

$4,498 at crutchfield

Best for: TV-watchers who are looking to jump ahead a generation by investing in 8K resolution.

Why we chose it: Equipped with everything that makes the Samsung QN90B so good, the QN800B sweetens the deal by also adding in an 8K screen.

Read More: Future-Proof Your Home Theater with One of the Best 8K TVs

Key specs:

Mini LED/QLED technology

8K/120Hz with four HDMI inputs

Tizen OS user interface

While 8K sources are hard to come by, that doesn’t mean you should ‘t invest in a TV that can handle the pixel count. As streaming providers continue to roll out more and more 8K content, it’ll likely be no time at all until we have access to 8K flicks through our Netflix memberships.

And until the day that content becomes readily available, the 85-inch Samsung QN800B is an awesome 8K TV to gear up with. With its powerful Mini-LED lighting, backed up by Samsung’s quantum dot tech and image-upscaling, everything from standard analog video to 4K is going to look exceptional on this monolithic screen.

Pros

Next-level 8K upscaling

Powerful peak brightness, colors and contrast

Optimized for next-gen gaming consoles

Tizen OS is packed with smart TV features and content

Cons

Expensive

8K content isn’t readily available

BEST SOUND

Samsung 85-inch QN95B

$3,297 at walmart

$4,300 at samsung

Best for: Samsung devotees who want to wirelessly pair their next-level QLED TV with one of Samsung’s powerful soundbar/home theater products.

Why we chose it: The QN95B delivers the chart-topping picture performance of the QN90B, while adding in the external One Connect box to help clean up wire clutter.

Read More: The 13 Best Wireless Soundbars

Key specs:

Mini LED/QLED technology

4K/120Hz with four HDMI inputs

Tizen OS user interface

When you pair a compatible Samsung Q-series soundbar with the almighty 85-inch QN95B, you’ll be able to take advantage of a feature called Q-Symphony, an immersive audio solution that treats your soundbar like a full surround sound system. And let’s not forget the Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+ capabilities, additional sound tech that adds even more fire to the QN95B’s audio-forward design. The QN95B also features 4K resolution with great upscaling, quantum dots with Mini-LED lighting and a native 120Hz refresh rate, further bolstered by Samsung’s Motion Xcelerator Turbo+.

Pros

Excellent brightness, colors and contrast

Remarkable 4K upscaling

One Connect box makes wiring components a breeze

Optimized for next-gen gaming consoles

Cons