The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models from Samsung, LG, Sony & TCL

By Taylor Clemons and Adrian Covert
SPY
SPY
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1183nn_0a8aXzN600

As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices. However, you’ll be pleased to discover that as the technology becomes more mainstream, it also becomes cheaper to make , meaning you’ll be able to save a bit of money on your ridiculously sized TV. (That being said, if you’re trying to buy one of the best 85-inch TVs, be prepared to drop at least $1,500.)

Whether you’re looking to get a QLED model from Samsung or one of LG or Sony’s OLED TVs , prices have come down across the board, putting awesome features in the hands of more people. Some models from Sony are also optimized for gaming on the new PS5, letting you get the most out of your gaming console .

What To Consider Before Buying an 85-Inch TV

With so many options to choose from, shopping for a new 85-inch TV can be a bit of a daunting task. When comparing models from different brands, there are a few things to pay attention to:

Picture Quality – What a TV’s screen uses to produce pictures affects how good said picture looks. An OLED TV will give you the best color, contrast and detailing money can buy, but they’re also some of the most expensive on the market still. Models that use full-array LED or QLED panels are more affordable, but you’ll also get slightly less amazing-looking colors.

Sound Quality – Just about every TV you can buy uses some sort of audio enhancement technology. Whether it’s Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, or object tracking sound, you are pretty well spoiled for choice if audio is on the top of your list of needs when shopping for a new TV. You’ll also want to check and see if the TV you’re interested in supports HDMI ARC inputs for setting up wired soundbars and subwoofers or Bluetooth for wireless home audio systems.

Connectivity – While many new 85-inch TVs feature preloaded streaming apps, chances are you have playback devices you want to use for more ways to entertain family and friends. You’ll want to choose a model that has plenty of HDMI inputs and even Bluetooth connectivity for sharing media from your Blu-Ray players, game consoles and mobile devices.

Price – The most important factor to consider when shopping for any new TV is how much you’re able to spend. While 85-inch TVs are more expensive than their smaller counterparts, you can still find great options at budget-friendly prices. If you want premium features like 8K resolution, G-Sync or FreeSync compatibility, or enhanced HDR technology, you should be prepared to pay a price to match.

We’ve picked out 10 of the best options from brands like Samsung, LG, Sony and TCL to help you get a feel for what’s available. We’ve also broken down their top features and price points to help you figure out which best fits your needs and budget. Check out our picks below to find your new 85-inch TV.

1. Samsung QN90A 85-Inch TV

BEST 85-INCH TV OVERALL

This TV has everything you could want for your home theater. It features object tracking sound for virtual, 3D surround sound that follows the action on screen. It also has built-in sensors that monitor ambient light and sound and automatically adjusts picture and volume for the best viewing and listening experience in any environment. The Multiview and Tap View features let you watch multiple video sources at once and instantly share video and pictures from your mobile devices by touching them to the TV.

With a 120Hz native refresh rate and variable refresh technology, motion blur and screen stuttering are a thing of the past. It’s also compatible with Samsung’s SmartThings hub so you can integrate your new TV into your smart home network.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rt2S6_0a8aXzN600


Buy: Samsung QN90A $3,297.99

2. LG C1 85-Inch TV

BEST OLED 85-INCH TV

If picture quality is at the top of your “must-have” list when shopping for a new 85-inch TV, you’ll want to check out the C1 from LG. With 8million individually lit pixels, you’ll get the best contrast, color volume, and detailing possible. The TV works with Dolby Vision IQ HDR tech as well as Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound to give you a truly cinematic experience in the comfort of your own living room. The updated a9 processor uses deep-learning AI algorithms to scan shows and movies scene-by-scene for the best native and upscaled 4K resolution so everything from old Hollywood classics to the hottest blockbusters look their best.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bk2b5_0a8aXzN600


Buy: LG C1 OLED TV $4,971.99

3. Samsung AU8000

BEST BUDGET 85-INCH TV

The AU8000 from Samsung is the most affordable 85-inch TV you can buy. With a price point under $1,500, you won’t have to empty your bank account to upgrade your home theater. And while the price is budget-friendly, it doesn’t skimp out on features. It has built-in voice controls via Alexa, Google Assistant, or Samsung’s Bixby as well as integrated cable management, tons of HDMI and USB ports, and even remote PC access features. It also has a super slick, minimalist design that will fit into just about any decor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PVfzA_0a8aXzN600


Buy: Samsung AU8000 $1,497.99

4. TCL 4-Series XL 85-Inch TV

BEST 85-INCH TV UNDER $2,000

TCL has made a name for itself as king of budget-friendly TVs, and the 85-inch 4 Series is no exception. For around $1,700, you’ll get great 4K resolution, HDR tech, and the ultra-streamlined Roku home menu that puts all your devices and favorite apps in one place for easy access. With the Roku app, you can turn your smartphone or tablet into a voice-enabled remote for hands-free controls, or you can connect your TV to your smart speaker to use with Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant.

We wrote about this TV when it was first announced because it broke a major price barrier in the 80-inch and up TV category. And if you’re looking for the best 85-inch TV under $2,000 that’s definitely worth buying, this is it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02brlD_0a8aXzN600


Buy: TCL 4-Series XL $1,699.99

5. Sony Bravia XR A90J 85-InchTV

BEST SPLURGE

If money isn’t an issue when shopping for a new TV, you should check out the Sony A90J. This OLED TV gives you some of the best picture and sound quality money can buy. It uses Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology to turn the whole screen into a speaker for better audio and video syncing as well as room-filling sound. The updated processor uses AI for better native and upscaled 4K resolution, and with Dolby Vision HDR, an IMAX Enhanced mode, and Netflix Calibrated mode, you can watch movies and shows as their creators intended. It also works with AirPlay 2 for sharing videos, music, and photos right from your iOS devices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NMUN7_0a8aXzN600


Buy: Sony A90J Master Series OLED $7,848.00

6. Samsung Q80A 85-Inch TV

BEST 85-INCH TV FOR GAMING

If you’ve managed to get your hands on a PS5 or Xbox Series X , you’ll probably want a new TV to get the most out of your console. The Q80A from Samsung has a dedicated GameView and GameBar mode that automatically adjusts picture settings and lets you monitor FPS, input lag, HDR settings, and wireless headset settings and fix issues on the fly. It also uses AMD FreeSync Premium Pro variable refresh rate tech to work with your console to prevent annoying screen stuttering and tearing that can ruin your gaming experience or online matches.

Multiview lets you watch several video sources at once, which is perfect for pulling up walkthrough videos for tricky puzzles or bosses. And if you’re a PC gamer, you can remotely access your gaming rig with the TV so you can play your Steam library from the comfort of your couch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pecR3_0a8aXzN600


Buy: Samsung Q80A $2,472.99

7. Sony X95J

ALSO CONSIDER

The X95J from Sony is the perfect TV upgrade for PlayStation fans. This model is optimized for use with the new PS5, giving you input reaction times as low as 8.5ms, up to 120fps, and excellent 4K resolution so your new games look their best. The screen features ultra-wide viewing angles for great color volume even if you’re sitting off to the side, and the Acoustic Multi-Audio technology gives you sound that follows the action as it moves across the screen. Built-in voice assistants give you hands-free control over your connected consoles and TV, and 4 HDMI inputs let you take advantage of variable refresh rates as well as connect all of your game consoles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HJP0d_0a8aXzN600


Buy: Sony X95J $3,423.00

8. Samsung QN800A 85-Inch TV

BEST 8K 85-INCH TV

While native 8K content is still a few years away, you can future-proof your home theater with the Samsung QN800A. You’ll get ultra-detailed and intelligently upscaled 8K resolution for your favorite shows, movies and games. The TV uses Samsung’s SpaceFit sound to automatically adjust audio settings to suit your room as well as Object Tracking Sound+ for audio that follows the action on screen.

The updated processor works with Quantum HDR 32X tech for incredible contrast, color, and detailing as well as 120Hz refresh rates for buttery-smooth motion. The super sleek design is perfect for minimalist decor, and with OneConnect compatibility, you can keep your home theater clutte r-free by using a single cable to connect all of your game consoles and playback devices.

Read More: The Best Samsung TVs of 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qnPJI_0a8aXzN600


Buy: Samsung QN800A $4,156.01

9. Samsung QN85A

BEST SOUND

The QN85A from Samsung is the ultimate TV for audiophiles or anyone who wants a truly immersive experience. It features both HDMI ARC inputs and Bluetooth connectivity for setting up soundbars, subwoofers, and satellite speakers to create a custom audio configuration. And with Q Symphony, you can connect a compatible soundbar to synchronize audio from your TV’s six speakers and the soundbar for richer sound.

The built-in speakers use object tracking audio to follow the action on screen for virtual surround sound and 3D audio. You can use the integrated voice controls or your favorite smart speaker to play music via Spotify, Apple Music, or Pandora for parties, doing chores, or background sound while reading or having dinner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yVNb_0a8aXzN600


Buy: Samsung QN85A $2,997.99

10. LG NanoCell 90

BEST FOR STREAMING

Looking for the best 85-inch TV for streaming? The NanoCell 90 series from LG is the ultimate TV of choice for anyone who has cut the cord with their cable or satellite provider and moved to exclusively streaming their entertainment. This model comes with a suite of preloaded apps like Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu so you can start binge-watching your favorite shows and movies right away. It also has a dedicated Filmmaker Mode and Netflix Calibrated mode to make movies look the way creators intended.

You’ll get great 4K resolution and detailing with Dolby Vision HDR as well as virtual surround sound with Dolby Atmos. Sports fans will love the Sports Alert feature that keeps you up-to-date with scores, stats, and team standings, making this the perfect TV for staying informed all season long. The simplified home menu puts all of your favorite apps in one place for easy access and even suggests new shows and movies based on what you’ve already watched, letting you find your next favorites quickly.

Read More: What Are the Must-Have Streaming Services of the Year?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hD9pl_0a8aXzN600


Buy: LG NanoCell 90 Series $2,096.99

