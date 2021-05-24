newsbreak-logo
‘Racist, Sexist, boy’ teenage punk singers The Linda Lindas have landed a record deal and people are excited

By Kate Plummer
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWELl_0a8YWAgu00

Teenage band The Linda Lindas have landed a record deal and people are excited.

The band – consisting of 10-year-old Mila, 13-year-old Eloise, 14-year-old Lucia, and 16-year-old Belat – went viral after a performance at the Los Angeles Public Library, where they unveiled their song “Racist, Sexist Boy” as part of the library’s Asian American and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month celebrations.

Introducing the song, which has now received over 200,000 views on YouTube , one of the band members said: “A little while before we went into lockdown, a boy came up to me in my class and said that his dad told him to stay away from Chinese people.

“After I told him that I was Chinese, he backed away from me. Eloise and I wrote this song based on that experience.”

The clip was widely shared online with Rage Against The Machine‘s Tom Morello choosing the track as his “song of the day” on Twitter.

The group – who describe themselves on social media as “Half Asian / Half Latinx. Sisters, cousins and friends who play music together because it’s fun!!” – have now been signed by Epitaph Records and it’s fair to say people cannot wait to see what is next for the young band:

Neither can we.

