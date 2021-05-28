Cancel
Clarksdale, MS

Vaccine database: Clarksdale sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Clarksdale News Flash
 22 days ago
(Mario Tama / Getty)

(CLARKSDALE, MS) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Clarksdale, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Clarksdale:

1015 Lee Dr

Westgate Drugs

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:53:54 PDT

Phone: 662-627-7858

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown

1000 S State St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 662-627-1133

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

With Clarksdale News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

