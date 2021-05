From the Bahamas to Iceland, here are the places fully vaccinated Americans can travel to right now, plus the rules they should follow to vacation responsibly. Nearly 60% of adults in the US have received at least one COVID-19 shot. As more countries begin to open up to travelers, many Americans are looking to head overseas again. But before you book a flight, be sure to look up the rules and safety precautions of the country or countries you're visiting, and keep in mind that several places still require you to provide a negative COVID test result and to quarantine for a brief period of time at the beginning of your visit.