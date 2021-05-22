Rahway man praised for helping Seton Hall men’s soccer team to victory
RAHWAY, NJ — When Seton Hall University’s men’s soccer team defeated top-seeded Georgetown 2-1 and captured the Big East Tournament for the first time in 30 years, it earned its first bid to the NCAA Tournament since 2005. The team also defeated Air Force 2-1, earning a berth in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament Sweet 16. In a college season unlike any other, one of the unsung heroes was Rahway resident and certified athletic trainer Pawel Bankowski.unionnewsdaily.com