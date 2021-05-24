newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Mississippi’s ‘Pink House’ becomes ground zero in U.S. abortion battle

By Gabriella Borter
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

For eight years, Derenda Hancock has ushered women from their cars to the doors of Mississippi’s only abortion clinic, donning a rainbow vest as she shields them from protesters waving religious pamphlets and shouting “turn back!” through bullhorns.

Hancock, a 62-year-old part-time waitress, grew accustomed to repeated attempts by lawmakers and anti-abortion activists to block access to abortions at the Jackson Women's Health Organization where she leads the clinic's volunteer escorts.

But the future of that access feels threatened like never before after the U.S. Supreme Court thrust the clinic's noisy city block into the center of the country's contentious debate over abortion rights.

The court on Monday agreed to review Mississippi’s bid to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a Republican-backed measure enacted in direct challenge to the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

The court's new 6-3 conservative majority, which is not expected to rule on the case until next year, could decide to weaken or overturn that ruling, which established a woman's right to terminate a pregnancy before the fetus is viable, usually between 24 and 28 weeks.

The Jackson Women's Health Organization, known locally as the "Pink House" because of its bubble gum-colored paint, is named in the case.

"Our little case here, everything hangs on it,” said Hancock, tears forming under her lavender eye shadow as she talked about patients, some who drive hundreds of miles and scrape together the $150 needed for an initial appointment.

"If they do overturn Roe, we’re done," she said. "I know in my heart this is the big enchilada."

Mississippi is one of six states with a single abortion clinic. It is also one of about 10 states with “trigger laws” that would effectively ban abortion outright without Roe v. Wade, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which supports abortion rights.

Three others border Mississippi - Arkansas, Louisiana and Tennessee - meaning an overturn of Roe could eliminate legal abortion access for millions of women in the U.S. South.

Mississippi has enacted other laws that impede the ability to get abortions. Women must wait at least 24 hours between their first consultation and the procedure, there are mandatory sonograms, minors need parental consent, and public funding through Medicaid does not cover most cases.

The Jackson clinic has been on the brink of a shutdown before as a result of various restrictive laws. After the Supreme Court news broke last week, the clinic received a flurry of calls from panicked patients asking if it would stay open, said its director, Shannon Brewer.

Sitting at her office desk a few days later, Brewer’s eyes darted constantly to a television showing feeds from the clinic’s security cameras. She said she could not break the nervous habit: People have vandalized the property in the past, and Brewer fears for the safety of the staff and doctors.

"The impact it would have affects so many clinics, so many women," Brewer said. "This one has a huge impact across the country."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tXngF_0a8SS1gw00
General view of the Jackson Women's Health Organization in Jackson, Mississippi, U.S., May 21, 2021. Picture taken May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM FOR ABORTION OPPONENTS

The Supreme Court’s review is a victory for anti-abortion lawmakers who have pushed hundreds of abortion restrictions through Republican-led state legislatures in recent years.

Outside the Pink House, most of the anti-abortion protesters said a favorable decision would not be enough.

“Ideally I’d like a constitutional amendment that recognizes the humanity of the unborn,” said Dr. Beverly McMillan, a former Mississippi abortion provider who now opposes the procedure.

She paced along the clinic sidewalk praying her rosary beads, part of a group of protesters that included street preachers blasting gospel music and soft-spoken elderly women handing out prayer cards.

Allan Klein, an engineer also praying rosary beads, said he felt removing the constitutional right to abortion was just an initial step and that religious reasoning was needed to prevent women from ending pregnancies.

"I’m more interested in getting people to change their minds," he said. "Ultimately, law enforcement isn’t going to completely keep people from doing what they want to do."

For L.W., a 33-year-old mother of two who asked to go by her initials for privacy, difficult circumstances led her to shift her stance on abortion.

A Jehovah’s Witness, she previously leaned against abortion. But financial hardship and her struggle with alcoholism played a role in her decision to get a medication abortion at eight weeks pregnant, she said.

"I struggled between ‘I don’t want to do it’ and ‘I have to do it,’" L.W. said, sitting in the clinic's gated courtyard last week after a check-up.

In Mississippi, where some 20% of residents live in poverty, the majority of abortion patients get financial assistance through national abortion funds to cover the procedure, which can exceed $600. The women often still have to save up for the cost of at least two trips - one for state-mandated counseling and another for the procedure.

About half of women who get abortions in the United States are in poverty, according to Guttmacher’s most recent data from 2014.

L.W. said her experience made her more passionate about protecting abortion rights.

“No one here knows what I’m going through,” she said, her hands folded in her lap as shouting and music echoed from the street.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

View All 12 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
148K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Laws#House Lawmakers#State Lawmakers#Pink House#The U S Supreme Court#The Guttmacher Institute#Medicaid#The Jackson Clinic#The Supreme Court#The Pink House#Jehovah#Abortion Opponents#National Abortion Funds#Abortion Restrictions#Legal Abortion Access#Abortion Patients#Abortions#Anti Abortion Lawmakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
AdvocacyBBC

The looming battle over abortion in the US

Pro-choice activists say that state lawmakers across the country are trying to restrict abortion at a pace not seen in decades. So what will this mean for a decades-long fight over the issue in America?. On a Friday night, Julie gets ready to go out with her partner while her...
Pennsylvania StateJezebel

Pennsylvania Becomes the Latest State To Introduce Legislation Restricting Abortion Access

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania House Health Committee voted to advance three anti-abortion bills: one that would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, another that would ban abortions after a Down syndrome diagnosis, and a third that creates death certificate and burial requirements for both miscarriages and abortions. The legislation is expected to be voted on by the full Pennsylvania House of Representatives in early June.
U.S. PoliticsLongview News-Journal

Flowers: Why Roe v. Wade could soon be aborted

I’m not going to change your mind about abortion. This is not a “hearts and minds” sort of essay, seeking common ground on a battlefield bloodier than Gettysburg. This is a simple acknowledgment that, for the first time in 48 years, there is a strong possibility that the most cited, most manipulated, most controversial Supreme Court decision of the last century will be consigned to the margins of history.
Congress & CourtsSlate

Can Congress Do Anything to Save Reproductive Rights?

The Guttmacher Institute says that throughout 2021, 165 state bills banning abortion have been introduced in legislatures across the country in a “shock and awe” campaign. Anti-abortion politicians have been whittling away at Roe v. Wade for years, but what’s happening now is fundamentally different—statehouses and courts are working hand in hand to roll back the right to abortion completely. With the walls of the legal system closing in, where does that leave the right to choose? To find out, I spoke with Mark Joseph Stern, who covers the Supreme Court for Slate, on Wednesday’s episode of What Next. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
Mississippi StateMissoulian

Mississippi focus of SCOTUS abortion case

The bright pink building in an eclectic neighborhood of Mississippi's capital goes by different names. To the anti-abortion protesters whose demonstrations have sparked a noise ordinance, it is an "abortion mill." To those who work and volunteer there, the facility known as the "pink house," providing the last safe haven in Mississippi for women who choose to have an abortion.
Mississippi StateAnchorage Daily News

Mississippi yearning

The Supreme Court this fall will hear a case from Mississippi that bans most abortions after 15 weeks, except in cases of rape where the crime has been reported to police, or the life of the mother is in danger. Lower courts have rejected the law as unconstitutional because of...
Mississippi StatePosted by
AL.com

Mississippi’s only abortion clinic at center of US Supreme Court fight

The bright pink building in an eclectic neighborhood of Mississippi’s capital goes by different names. To the anti-abortion protesters whose demonstrations have sparked a noise ordinance, it is an “abortion mill.” To those who work and volunteer there, the facility known as the “pink house” provides the last safe haven in Mississippi for women who choose to have an abortion.
U.S. PoliticsThe Independent

Where abortion access would decrease if Roe v Wade was overturned

The Supreme Court’s decision on Monday to hear a case about a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks could end up weakening or even overturning Roe v Wade. Depending on the ruling, legal abortion access could effectively end for those living in much of the American South and Midwest, especially those who are poor, according to an analysis updated this week.
Congress & CourtsBoston Globe

The potential silver lining for supporters of abortion rights

The Supreme Court agreed this week to hear the most significant abortion case in decades, and abortion-rights supporters are panicking. Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health involves a Mississippi law banning abortion at or after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions for some medical emergencies and severe fetal abnormalities. Most abortions — over 92 percent, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — occur in the first trimester, and if the Mississippi law is allowed to stand, those wouldn’t be blocked. But pro-choice Americans have reason to be concerned. To uphold Mississippi’s law, the court’s conservative six-justice majority would have to overturn at least part of Roe v. Wade and the abortion-rights cases that followed it. That’s because Roe recognized a right to choose abortion before fetal viability — the point at which survival outside the womb is possible — which is usually somewhere between 22 and 24 weeks. Because Mississippi’s ban would kick in much earlier, the court will be able to uphold it only by eliminating Roe’s language about fetal viability or by reversing Roe altogether.
U.S. PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Free ride may soon be over for anti-abortion politicians

In 2012, Arizona enacted a ban on nearly all abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The lower courts struck it down, and the Supreme Court refused to hear the state's appeal. In 2013, North Dakota passed a law banning almost all abortions after a fetal heartbeat could be detected, at approximately six weeks of pregnancy. The lower courts struck it down, and the Supreme Court refused to hear the state's appeal.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reason.com

Will Pro-Life Politicians Face a Backlash If the Supreme Court Lets Them Restrict Abortion?

This week the Supreme Court agreed to review a 5th Circuit decision that overturned a Mississippi ban on elective abortions after 15 weeks of gestation. The decision suggests that a majority of justices may be ready to further limit the constitutional right announced in Roe v. Wade nearly half a century ago. Yesterday, meanwhile, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott signed a bill that makes Mississippi's law look mild by comparison. S.B. 8 prohibits abortion when "the woman's unborn child has a detectable fetal heartbeat," which can happen as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.
Congress & CourtsElite Daily

The Stakes In The Supreme Court’s Upcoming Abortion Case Are So High

Mark your calendars: There’s another concerning challenge to abortion rights in the works. On Monday, May 17, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a case concerning a controversial Mississippi law that would severely undermine abortion rights established by Roe v. Wade. Abortion access has always been hotly contested in America, but here’s why experts say you should be especially worried over the newest Supreme Court battle over reproductive rights.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
News Talk 1490

The Fight For Abortion Rights: How Supreme Court Review Of Mississippi Case Threatens Roe v. Wade

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday it would hear a controversial Mississippi abortion case leaving many to wonder if the Court would undo Roe v. Wade. As the experts over at the Boom! Lawyered podcast explained, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization involves a law that banned abortions beginning at 15 weeks.
Sex CrimesVox

What banning abortion at 6 weeks really means

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday signed a bill that would ban abortions as soon as a fetal heartbeat can be detected. That’s as early as six weeks’ gestation, before many people know they are pregnant, making the bill a de facto ban on nearly all abortions. The law contains...