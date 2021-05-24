newsbreak-logo
Utah State

3 Movies with the Main Filming Locations in Utah

Just Go
Just Go
 3 days ago

Ruthson Zimmerman/Unsplash

Utah is one of the perfect places for filming locations; so many filmmakers feature this beautiful state in their movies!

Utah is in the Mountain West region of the Western United States. Colorado borders it to the east, Wyoming to the northeast, Idaho to the north, Arizona to the south, and Nevada to the west. In the southeast, it also touches New Mexico. Throughout history, tribes such as the ancient Puebloans, Navajos, and Utes have inhabited the area of modern Utah. This plus many other factors made Utah an amazing place for film and movie producers.

Here are 3 of the best movies filmed in Utah:

127 Hours (2010)

127 Hours is about Aron Ralston, who was canyoneering alone near Moab, Utah. A mountain climber becomes trapped under a boulder and resorts to desperate measures to survive.

Aron Ralston's remarkable story of survival in an isolated canyon in Utah is told in 127 Hours, a true story about how he overcomes an injury after a boulder falls on his arm. Ralston survives for five days in the elements before discovering he has the courage and determination to free himself by any means necessary. He climbs a 65-foot wall and hikes over eight miles before he can be rescued. Ralston thinks about friends, lovers, family, and the two hikers he met before his unfortunate event throughout his journey.

Filming locations:

  • Moab, Utah, USA
  • Utah, USA
  • Salt Lake City, Utah, USA

Hereditary (2018)

Hereditary is a very tragic and disturbing occurrence that haunts a grieving family. Annie (Toni Collette), her husband Gabriel Byrne, son Alex Wolff, and daughter Milly Shapiro all mourn the loss of their mentally ill mother. The family employs various methods to deal with their grief, including Annie and her daughter's flirtation with the supernatural. However, they each begin experiencing disturbing, otherworldly experiences linked to the sinister secrets and emotional traumas passed down through their family. Annie is a model maker with a history of mental instability. After Annie's mother passes away, her daughter Charlie and eventually her teenage son Peter begin to experience strange visions and compulsions, much to the dismay of her skeptical husband.

Filming locations:

  • Salt Lake City, Utah, USA
  • Sandy, Utah, USA
  • Utah Film Studios, Park City, Utah, USA
  • Park City, Utah, USA
  • Utah, USA

Con Air (1997)

Con Air is about Cameron Poe, sentenced to eight years in jail after being found guilty of manslaughter, killing a drunken man while protecting his wife outside a bar. When his daughter is born, he waits patiently in his cell until his release date. Then, onboard the Jailbird, which also transports very dangerous convicts to a maximum-security prison in Louisiana, he is flown home. Cyrus "The Virus" leads the plane's take-over and re-routes it to an abandoned airfield so that the convicts can catch another plane to take them to a foreign country. With Poe's help, the authorities discover where the convicts are headed and get there before they leave again. A few days later, the convicts take off towards Las Vegas in the wake of police and military ambush at the airfield. But with the help of Poe on board, US Marshal Vince Larkin manages to stop them in their tracks.

Filming locations:

  • Ogden Airport - 3909 Airport Road, Ogden, Utah, USA
  • Wendover, Utah, USA
  • Determination Towers, Mill Canyon, Utah, USA
  • Ogden, Utah, USA
  • Salt Lake City, Utah, USA

Bonus: More movies set in Utah:

  • The Hitchhiker (2007)
  • The Sandlot (1993)
  • Red Canyon (2008)

Please hit the comment box below and share with us more movies filmed in Utah!

#Home Movie#Movie Producers#Puebloans#Usa Utah Film Studios#Usa Determination Towers#Usa Bonus#Mill Canyon#Usa Con Air#Usa Hereditary#Utes#Red Canyon#Modern Utah#Usa Park City#Filmmakers#Usa Ogden#Ogden Airport#Usa Wendover
