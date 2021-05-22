newsbreak-logo
Judge grants Cancun Riu Hotel continued construction permit

Cover picture for the articleCancun, Q.R. — Construction for the Riu Hotel and Resorts in Cancun has been given the go-ahead after obtaining a new judicial order. The Eighteenth Collegiate Court based in Mexico City granted the hotel chain a new environmental guarantee to continue with the construction of its hotel in Punta Nizuc.

