The New England Patriots came out as the clear winners in the battle of the rookie quarterbacks in week two. And while they harassed Zach Wilson and showed some encouraging steps all across the board there remains a clear concern. While Patriots nation collectively will moan and complain about the lack of scoring points it is all in line with working in a rookie quarterback into a complex system. It also is a symptom of the vast overhaul that the team finds themselves in the midst of. However, the most pressing concern is just as important and has the potential to smooth over many of the rocky patches for the offense in the future. It also is the least likely to see vast improvements. What is it? The offensive line.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO