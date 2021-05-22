Ana, first named Atlantic storm of 2021, forms near Bermuda

Effective: 2021-05-14 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Metro Broward County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN MIAMI-DADE AND SOUTHERN BROWARD COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM EDT * At 600 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a gusty shower over Nova Southeastern University, or near Davie, moving south at 15 TO 20 mph. * Funnel clouds possible with this shower. * Locations impacted include Miami, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Davie, Miami Beach, Plantation, Sunrise, Surfside, Hallandale, Miami Gardens, Lauderhill, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Aventura, Dania Beach, Miami Lakes and Cooper City.