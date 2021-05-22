newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Spotify at last adds offline music downloads on Apple Watch

By Raeesa Sayyad
technewsvision.com
 5 days ago

Spotify is adding the ability to download playlists, albums, and podcasts on Apple Watch to play offline, the organization declared Friday. Clients will actually want to stream audio in 96kbps, add and delete Spotify content on their phones, and sync with the Watch. “Being able to download music and podcasts...

www.technewsvision.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spotify Music#Music Streaming#Music Downloads#Streaming Music#The Apple Watch#Iphone#Apple Watch Series#Spotify Content#Download Playlists#Download Music#Podcasts#Audio#Subscription#Feature#Albums#Wearables#Watchos#Accessible Beginning#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Music
News Break
Google
Related
TechnologyCNET

Apple Music will add free high-fidelity streaming (and, oh, Amazon already did)

Apple Music subscribers will find that a big chunk of the catalog sounds better next month. The service is adding support for high-quality, lossless and spatial audio through Dolby Atmos at no additional cost to its normal subscriptions, Apple said Monday. It will offer 20 million lossless audio songs to start, with 75 million available by the end of 2021.
MusicSlate

The Music Industry Is Finally Scaring Spotify

The music industry, at just about every level below the C-suite, has had enough. The recording business is still haunted by its 2000s slump, which resulted from a rapid decrease in physical and digital unit sales as well as the fallout from multiple economic recessions. Yet it’s largely recovered from those lows: The industry has been consistently profitable as a whole since 2014, thanks primarily to streaming and, in part, still-growing vinyl sales. But both artists and label staffers have time and again made clear that the industry’s newfound wealth is not trickling down to most of them; unjust label deals and the complicated mechanics of streaming finances have excluded them from this economic turnaround. And, after experiencing decades of career precarity while falling back on a fragile safety net, receiving little to no government support, and facing relentless deprivation due to the pandemic-induced economic crash, musicians and music workers in all sectors of the industry have come to embrace collective action against the forces working against them.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

How to automatically download magazines in Apple News+

If there's a magazine in Apple News+ that you always read, here's how to have each new issue automatically download to your iPhone so that it's available when you're ready. As more of us return to offices and get back that forgotten frustration of an intermittent internet signal during our commute, it's handy to stock up your iPhone with something good to read. — There arecurrently 330 magazines available in the paid version of Apple News, in the US at least. If that Apple News+ selection is not exactly gigantic, the range of titles is enough that there's likely to be something you'll enjoy.
Technologydjmag.com

Apple Music adds Spatial Audio and lossless listening at no extra cost

Apple Music has added lossless mode to its streaming catalogue at no extra cost. The music streaming platform is also adding support for Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos, a kind of 3D sound that was introduced in AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Not all music will work with Spatial Audio at first, with Apple name-checking the likes of Arianna Grande, The Weeknd and J Balvin supporting the feature from the off. We reported on the new feature rumours earlier today.
MusicEngadget

The Morning After: Apple Music adds lossless streaming to its entire catalog

Today is Google’s day, as its I/O developer conference kicks off. The company canceled last year’s , ensuring there’s plenty to show off this time around. What can we expect to see? A deep dive of the next iteration of Android is all but certain, following the three developer previews of Android 12 that have already gone out. We’re expecting audio-coupled haptics, improved picture-in-picture for videos and a few more interesting features, too.
Electronicsxda-developers

Apple is working on a new pair of wireless earbuds called Beats Studio Buds

Apple’s go-to wireless earbuds are part of the AirPods lineup, which is comprised of the regular AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and we even recently got full-fledged wireless headphones in the form of the AirPods Max. But AirPods are not Apple’s only audio venture. They also own the Beats brand, first founded by Dr. Dre, and have released many Apple-centric products since their 2014 acquisition. They often feature similar hardware to AirPods, including Apple’s W1 and H1 chipsets, and work pretty well on iOS devices as a result. New Beats true wireless earbuds, seemingly called Beats Studio Buds, are coming soon if images found in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas are anything to go by.
Cell Phonesimore.com

You can now download your Deezer playlists to your Apple Watch

Deezer has redesigned its Apple Watch app. The update also adds the ability to download offline playlists. Deezer has finally brought offline listening to its Apple Watch app. In a new update to the music streaming service's Apple Watch app, users can now download and listen to playlists on the Apple Watch, even if they are not connected to the internet. The company has also redesigned the app to make it easier to navigate your favorite songs.
MusicCNET

Apple Music vs. Spotify: The best music streaming service in 2021

Apple Music and Spotify are the two giants of the music streaming world and with the same monthly subscription fee ($10, £10 or AU$12) it can be hard to choose between them. Apple Music has just announced lossless and spatial audio support, while Spotify now offers a podcast subscription service and a smart music player called Car Thing for your vehicle.
Technologywhathifi.com

Apple Music adds support for hi-res audio and Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos – and at no extra cost

As has been rumoured for the past week or so, Apple Music is adding support for lossless audio, as well as and Dolby Atmos-powered 3D audio (aka Apple's Spatial Audio). The service's 75 million-strong catalogue will be available in CD quality (16-bit/44.1kHz) or hi-res (24-bit/48-192kHz). There will be 20 million songs in lossless audio at launch, with the full 75 million available by the end of the year.
Technologywersm.com

Spotify To Add Auto-Transcribe To Podcasts

To make its app more accessible, Spotify announced it will soon start testing an auto-transcribe feature for podcasts. It will be available on certain exclusive and original shows over the coming weeks as part of a beta rollout. The new auto-transcribe feature on Spotify will transcribe the audio content and...
Electronicswhathifi.com

Deezer subscribers can now listen offline through the Apple Watch

You can now download Deezer playlists to your Apple Watch. That means you can leave your iPhone 12 at home while you go for a run without missing out on your favourite tunes. The new feature comes as part of an update to the Apple Watch app. It lets you download all playlist content to your timepiece – that includes your favourite tracks playlists, editorial playlists, and any personal playlists you have created.
Cell Phonesroutenote.com

YouTube Music is coming to Google’s Wear OS, after launching on Apple Watch last year

After killing off the Google Play Music app on their smartwatches, YouTube Music users have been waiting for a Wear OS app for almost a year. Google I/O is the company’s annual developer conference focused on software. This year’s I/O showcased Android 12, new AI and machine learning tools, as well as updates to Google Workspace, Photos and Maps. Google also touched on updates to their Android-based operating system for smartwatches and other wearables – Wear.
Electronicstechgamingreport.com

Apple Observe: You can now download Spotify playlists, albums, and podcasts to your observe. This is how to do it

Being ready to go away household without the need of a smartphone, possibly just yours. but you still want to hear yours beloved songs 1 of the wishes of the end users. Thanks to intelligent watches with created-in memory and aid for Bluetooth headphones this feasible and considering the fact that yesterday Spotify increase the probability, for top quality buyers of the audio streaming company, from download your preferred playlists, albums, and podcasts to your Apple Observe.
Businessithinkdiff.com

Apple is a ‘ruthless bully’ that stifles competition accuses Spotify

During the ongoing legal battle between Epic Games and Apple, Spotify’s Chief Legal Officer Horacio Gutierrez referred to Apple as a “ruthless bully that uses its dominance to hobble competitors”. Gutirrez said that “Apple’s ability to strangle its competitors is unprecedented,” and he referred to the Epic Games trial as evidence that “Spotify is no longer alone” in its criticism of the tech giant.