Chicago Bears schedule: Playing out the string in a lost season

Chicago Bears schedule

Week 16 – @ Seattle Seahawks

Date Time TV Sun, Dec. 26 4:05 PM FOX

Point spread: Seahawks -7.0

Seahawks -7.0 Over/under: 43.5

43.5 Moneyline: Bears +250; Seahawks -315

Bears +250; Seahawks -315 Sportsnaut prediction: Seahawks 27, Bears 16

Week 17 – vs. New York Giants

Date Time TV Sun, Jan. 2 1 PM CBS

Week 17 prediction: Giants 20, Bears 17

Week 18 – @ Minnesota Vikings

Date Time TV Sun, June 9 1 PM FOX

Beating a divisional opponent twice in one season isn’t easy, especially when they have great coaching and an elite running back. This will be a bitter end to a disappointing Bears’ season, but it will be the final nail in Matt Nagy’s coffin and a new regime leads to a brighter future.

Week 18 prediction: Vikings 23, Bears 17

Chicago Bears schedule, roster outlook

The Bears will face the Packers in Week 4 (@ Chicago) and Week 14 (@ Green Bay). Since 2010, the Packers own a 19-4 record in head-to-head matchups with Chicago.

Chicago has the third hardest schedule in 2021, including a grueling stretch from Week 6-Week 11 (Packers, Buccaneers, 49ers, Steelers, Ravens).

Sportsnaut’s Chicago Bears record prediction: 6-11

Bears roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Bears keeping and starting these key players:

Chicago Bears season thus far

Week 1 — Chicago Bears lost on the road to the Los Angeles Rams, 34-14

When: Sunday, September 12 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC

Sunday, September 12 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC Spread: Rams -7.5 (via DraftKings )

Rams -7.5 (via DraftKings ) Moneyline: Rams -400, Bears +300

Rams -400, Bears +300 Over/Under: 44

44 Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 31, Bears 20

Week 2 – Chicago Bears defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-17

When: Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST Spread: Bears -2.5

Bears -2.5 Moneyline: Bengals +120; Bears -145

Bengals +120; Bears -145 Over/Under: 45

45 Sportsnaut prediction: Bears 31, Bengals 24

Week 3 – Cleveland Browns 26, Chicago Bears 6

When: Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST Spread: Browns -7.5

Browns -7.5 Moneyline: Browns -350; Bears +275

Browns -350; Bears +275 Over/Under: 44.5

44.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Browns 35, Bears 20

Week 4 – Chicago Bears beat the Detroit Lions, 24-14

When: Sunday, October 3 at 1:00 PM EST

Spread: Bears -3.0 (BetMGM)

Bears -3.0 (BetMGM) Moneyline: Bears (-150), Lions (+125)

Bears (-150), Lions (+125) Over/Under: 42.0 points

42.0 points Sportsnaut projection: Bears 17, Lions 14

Week 5 — Chicago Bears beat Las Vegas Raiders, 20-9

When : Sunday, October 10 at 4:05 PM EST

: Sunday, October 10 at 4:05 PM EST Spread: Raiders -5.5 (BetMGM)

Raiders -5.5 (BetMGM) Moneyline : Raiders (-225), Bears (+190)

: Raiders (-225), Bears (+190) Over/Under: 46.0

46.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Raiders 27, Bears 17

Week 6 – Chicago Bears lost to the Green Bay Packers, 24-14

Point spread: Packers -4.5 (BetMGM)

Packers -4.5 (BetMGM) Moneyline: Packers (-200), Bears (+170)

Packers (-200), Bears (+170) Over/under: 45.0

45.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Packers 27, Bears 21

Week 7 – Chicago Bears lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 38-3

When: Sunday, Oct. 24 at 4:25 PM

Sunday, Oct. 24 at 4:25 PM Spread: Buccaneers -11.5

Buccaneers -11.5 Moneyline: Bears +550; Buccaneers -800

Bears +550; Buccaneers -800 Over/Under: 47.0

47.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 35, Bears 21

Week 8 – Chicago Bears defeated by San Francisco 49ers, 33-22

When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1 PM

Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1 PM Point spread: 49ers -4.0 (BetMGM)

49ers -4.0 (BetMGM) Moneyline: 49ers (-190), Bears (+160)

49ers (-190), Bears (+160) Over/under: 39.5 points

39.5 points Sportsnaut prediction: 49ers 20, Bears 17

Week 9 – Chicago Bears lost to Pittsburgh Steelers, 29-27

When: Monday, Nov. 8 at 8:15 PM EST

Monday, Nov. 8 at 8:15 PM EST Line: Steelers -7.0

Steelers -7.0 Spread: Steelers (-275), Bears (+225)

Steelers (-275), Bears (+225) Over/Under: 40.0 points

40.0 points Sportsnaut prediction: Steelers 17, Bears 9

Week 11 – Chicago Bears defeated by Baltimore Ravens, 16-13

When: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1 PM EST

Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1 PM EST Line: Ravens -5.5, (BetMGM)

Ravens -5.5, (BetMGM) Spread: Ravens (-200), Bears (+165)

Ravens (-200), Bears (+165) Over/Under: 45.0 points

45.0 points Sportsnaut prediction: Ravens 31, Bears 27

Week 12 – Chicago Bears defeated the Detroit Lions, 16-14

When: Thursday, Nov. 25 at 12:30 PM EST

Thursday, Nov. 25 at 12:30 PM EST Line: Bears -3.5, BetMGM

Bears -3.5, BetMGM Spread: Bears (-185), Lions (+150)

Bears (-185), Lions (+150) Over/Under: 41.5 points

41.5 points Sportsnaut prediction: Bears 21, Lions 17

Week 13 – Chicago Bears lost to Arizona Cardinals, 33-22

Spread: Cardinals -7, BetMGM

Cardinals -7, BetMGM Moneyline: Cardinals (-300), Bers (+250)

Cardinals (-300), Bers (+250) Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 31, Bears 20

Week 14 – Chicago Bears lost to Green Bay Packers, 45-30

Week 14 prediction: Packers 28, Bears 20

Week 15 – Chicago Bears lose to Minnesota Vikings, 17-3

When: Monday, December 20 at 8:15 PM EST

Monday, December 20 at 8:15 PM EST Spread: Vikings -5.5

Vikings -5.5 Moneyline: Vikings -225, Bears +185

Vikings -225, Bears +185 Over/Under: 44.5

44.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Vikings 27, Bears 21

