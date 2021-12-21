Chicago Bears schedule: Playing out the string in a lost season
Chicago Bears schedule
Week 16 – @ Seattle Seahawks
|Date
|Time
|TV
|Sun, Dec. 26
|4:05 PM
|FOX
- Point spread: Seahawks -7.0
- Over/under: 43.5
- Moneyline: Bears +250; Seahawks -315
- Sportsnaut prediction: Seahawks 27, Bears 16
Week 17 – vs. New York Giants
|Date
|Time
|TV
|Sun, Jan. 2
|1 PM
|CBS
- Week 17 prediction: Giants 20, Bears 17
Week 18 – @ Minnesota Vikings
|Date
|Time
|TV
|Sun, June 9
|1 PM
|FOX
Beating a divisional opponent twice in one season isn’t easy, especially when they have great coaching and an elite running back. This will be a bitter end to a disappointing Bears’ season, but it will be the final nail in Matt Nagy’s coffin and a new regime leads to a brighter future.
- Week 18 prediction: Vikings 23, Bears 17
Chicago Bears schedule, roster outlook
- The Bears will face the Packers in Week 4 (@ Chicago) and Week 14 (@ Green Bay). Since 2010, the Packers own a 19-4 record in head-to-head matchups with Chicago.
- Chicago has the third hardest schedule in 2021, including a grueling stretch from Week 6-Week 11 (Packers, Buccaneers, 49ers, Steelers, Ravens).
- Sportsnaut’s Chicago Bears record prediction: 6-11
Bears roster outlook
All our predictions are based on the Bears keeping and starting these key players:
- QB: Justin Fields , Andy Dalton
- RB: David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert. Damien Williams
- WR: Allen Robinson (Q), Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin, Breshad Perriman
- TE: Cole Kmet, Jimmy Graham
- Defense: Bears No. 20 in Sportsnaut’s NFL defense rankings
Chicago Bears season thus far
Week 1 — Chicago Bears lost on the road to the Los Angeles Rams, 34-14
- When: Sunday, September 12 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC
- Spread: Rams -7.5 (via DraftKings )
- Moneyline: Rams -400, Bears +300
- Over/Under: 44
- Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 31, Bears 20
Week 2 – Chicago Bears defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-17
- When: Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST
- Spread: Bears -2.5
- Moneyline: Bengals +120; Bears -145
- Over/Under: 45
- Sportsnaut prediction: Bears 31, Bengals 24
Week 3 – Cleveland Browns 26, Chicago Bears 6
- When: Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST
- Spread: Browns -7.5
- Moneyline: Browns -350; Bears +275
- Over/Under: 44.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Browns 35, Bears 20
Week 4 – Chicago Bears beat the Detroit Lions, 24-14
- When: Sunday, October 3 at 1:00 PM EST
- Spread: Bears -3.0 (BetMGM)
- Moneyline: Bears (-150), Lions (+125)
- Over/Under: 42.0 points
- Sportsnaut projection: Bears 17, Lions 14
Week 5 — Chicago Bears beat Las Vegas Raiders, 20-9
- When : Sunday, October 10 at 4:05 PM EST
- Spread: Raiders -5.5 (BetMGM)
- Moneyline : Raiders (-225), Bears (+190)
- Over/Under: 46.0
- Sportsnaut prediction: Raiders 27, Bears 17
Week 6 – Chicago Bears lost to the Green Bay Packers, 24-14
- Point spread: Packers -4.5 (BetMGM)
- Moneyline: Packers (-200), Bears (+170)
- Over/under: 45.0
- Sportsnaut prediction: Packers 27, Bears 21
Week 7 – Chicago Bears lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 38-3
- When: Sunday, Oct. 24 at 4:25 PM
- Spread: Buccaneers -11.5
- Moneyline: Bears +550; Buccaneers -800
- Over/Under: 47.0
- Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 35, Bears 21
Week 8 – Chicago Bears defeated by San Francisco 49ers, 33-22
- When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1 PM
- Point spread: 49ers -4.0 (BetMGM)
- Moneyline: 49ers (-190), Bears (+160)
- Over/under: 39.5 points
- Sportsnaut prediction: 49ers 20, Bears 17
Week 9 – Chicago Bears lost to Pittsburgh Steelers, 29-27
- When: Monday, Nov. 8 at 8:15 PM EST
- Line: Steelers -7.0
- Spread: Steelers (-275), Bears (+225)
- Over/Under: 40.0 points
- Sportsnaut prediction: Steelers 17, Bears 9
Week 11 – Chicago Bears defeated by Baltimore Ravens, 16-13
- When: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1 PM EST
- Line: Ravens -5.5, (BetMGM)
- Spread: Ravens (-200), Bears (+165)
- Over/Under: 45.0 points
- Sportsnaut prediction: Ravens 31, Bears 27
Week 12 – Chicago Bears defeated the Detroit Lions, 16-14
- When: Thursday, Nov. 25 at 12:30 PM EST
- Line: Bears -3.5, BetMGM
- Spread: Bears (-185), Lions (+150)
- Over/Under: 41.5 points
- Sportsnaut prediction: Bears 21, Lions 17
Week 13 – Chicago Bears lost to Arizona Cardinals, 33-22
- Spread: Cardinals -7, BetMGM
- Moneyline: Cardinals (-300), Bers (+250)
- Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 31, Bears 20
Week 14 – Chicago Bears lost to Green Bay Packers, 45-30
- Week 14 prediction: Packers 28, Bears 20
Week 15 – Chicago Bears lose to Minnesota Vikings, 17-3
- When: Monday, December 20 at 8:15 PM EST
- Spread: Vikings -5.5
- Moneyline: Vikings -225, Bears +185
- Over/Under: 44.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Vikings 27, Bears 21
