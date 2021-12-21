ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chicago Bears schedule: Playing out the string in a lost season

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1abYP4_0a8IGjp700

Chicago Bears schedule

Week 16 – @ Seattle Seahawks

Date Time TV
Sun, Dec. 26 4:05 PM FOX
  • Point spread: Seahawks -7.0
  • Over/under: 43.5
  • Moneyline: Bears +250; Seahawks -315
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Seahawks 27, Bears 16

Week 17 – vs. New York Giants

Date Time TV
Sun, Jan. 2 1 PM CBS
  • Week 17 prediction: Giants 20, Bears 17

Week 18 – @ Minnesota Vikings

Date Time TV
Sun, June 9 1 PM FOX

Beating a divisional opponent twice in one season isn’t easy, especially when they have great coaching and an elite running back. This will be a bitter end to a disappointing Bears’ season, but it will be the final nail in Matt Nagy’s coffin and a new regime leads to a brighter future.

  • Week 18 prediction: Vikings 23, Bears 17

Chicago Bears schedule, roster outlook

  • The Bears will face the Packers in Week 4 (@ Chicago) and Week 14 (@ Green Bay). Since 2010, the Packers own a 19-4 record in head-to-head matchups with Chicago.
  • Chicago has the third hardest schedule in 2021, including a grueling stretch from Week 6-Week 11 (Packers, Buccaneers, 49ers, Steelers, Ravens).
  • Sportsnaut’s Chicago Bears record prediction: 6-11
Bears roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Bears keeping and starting these key players:

Chicago Bears season thus far

Week 1 — Chicago Bears lost on the road to the Los Angeles Rams, 34-14

  • When: Sunday, September 12 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC
  • Spread: Rams -7.5 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: Rams -400, Bears +300
  • Over/Under: 44
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 31, Bears 20
Week 2 – Chicago Bears defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-17

  • When: Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Bears -2.5
  • Moneyline: Bengals +120; Bears -145
  • Over/Under: 45
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bears 31, Bengals 24

Week 3 – Cleveland Browns 26, Chicago Bears 6

  • When: Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Browns -7.5
  • Moneyline: Browns -350; Bears +275
  • Over/Under: 44.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Browns 35, Bears 20

Week 4 – Chicago Bears beat the Detroit Lions, 24-14

  • When: Sunday, October 3 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Bears -3.0 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Bears (-150), Lions (+125)
  • Over/Under: 42.0 points
  • Sportsnaut projection: Bears 17, Lions 14

Week 5 — Chicago Bears beat Las Vegas Raiders, 20-9

  • When : Sunday, October 10 at 4:05 PM EST
  • Spread: Raiders -5.5 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline : Raiders (-225), Bears (+190)
  • Over/Under: 46.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Raiders 27, Bears 17

Week 6 – Chicago Bears lost to the Green Bay Packers, 24-14

  • Point spread: Packers -4.5 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Packers (-200), Bears (+170)
  • Over/under: 45.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Packers 27, Bears 21

Week 7 – Chicago Bears lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 38-3

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 24 at 4:25 PM
  • Spread: Buccaneers -11.5
  • Moneyline: Bears +550; Buccaneers -800
  • Over/Under: 47.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 35, Bears 21

Week 8 – Chicago Bears defeated by San Francisco 49ers, 33-22

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1 PM
  • Point spread: 49ers -4.0 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: 49ers (-190), Bears (+160)
  • Over/under: 39.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: 49ers 20, Bears 17

Week 9 – Chicago Bears lost to Pittsburgh Steelers, 29-27

  • When: Monday, Nov. 8 at 8:15 PM EST
  • Line: Steelers -7.0
  • Spread: Steelers (-275), Bears (+225)
  • Over/Under: 40.0 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Steelers 17, Bears 9

Week 11 – Chicago Bears defeated by Baltimore Ravens, 16-13

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1 PM EST
  • Line: Ravens -5.5, (BetMGM)
  • Spread: Ravens (-200), Bears (+165)
  • Over/Under: 45.0 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Ravens 31, Bears 27
Week 12 – Chicago Bears defeated the Detroit Lions, 16-14

  • When: Thursday, Nov. 25 at 12:30 PM EST
  • Line: Bears -3.5, BetMGM
  • Spread: Bears (-185), Lions (+150)
  • Over/Under: 41.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bears 21, Lions 17

Week 13 – Chicago Bears lost to Arizona Cardinals, 33-22

  • Spread: Cardinals -7, BetMGM
  • Moneyline: Cardinals (-300), Bers (+250)
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 31, Bears 20

Week 14 – Chicago Bears lost to Green Bay Packers, 45-30

  • Week 14 prediction: Packers 28, Bears 20

Week 15 – Chicago Bears lose to Minnesota Vikings, 17-3

  • When: Monday, December 20 at 8:15 PM EST
  • Spread: Vikings -5.5
  • Moneyline: Vikings -225, Bears +185
  • Over/Under: 44.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Vikings 27, Bears 21

#Dolphins#Nfl Stadiums#American Football#Seahawks 7 0#Seahawks 315 Sportsnaut#Seahawks 27#Minnesota Vikings#Vikings 23#Chicago Bears#Packers Buccaneers#Steelers#Ravens#Nbc Spread
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s honest admission heading into battle vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ struggles on offense have been well documented. While historically known for their defense, the Steelers have fielded some of the NFL’s best offenses with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center, though this year’s unit has fallen well short of the likes of those. With a Week 16 clash against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs coming up, Roethlisberger gave an honest admission on the team’s offense.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos release former Steelers LB from practice squad

The Denver Broncos announced on Thursday they were releasing linebacker Avery Williamson from their practice squad. Williamson has bounced between the Broncos and Tennessee Titans this season. This matters to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a couple of reasons. First, Williamson was a guy the Steelers liked enough to trade for...
NFL
