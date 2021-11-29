ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chicago Bears schedule: Matt Nagy survives but clock ticking vs. Cardinals

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1abYP4_0a8IGjp700

Chicago Bears schedule this week

Week 13 – vs. Arizona Cardinals

Date Time TV
Sun, Dec. 5 1 PM FOX
  • Spread: Cardinals -7, BetMGM
  • Moneyline: Cardinals (-300), Bers (+250)
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 31, Bears 20

Both Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are trending towards a Week 13 return. But even if they don’t play, we’ve seen Colt McCoy beat better teams than Chicago. It’s likely a close loss to McCoy and a blowout defeat if Murray starts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wOUXq_0a8IGjp700
Also Read:
Matt Nagy unlikely to be fired by Chicago Bears during the 2021 season

Related: Updated NFL power rankings

Chicago Bears schedule, roster outlook

  • The Bears will face the Packers in Week 4 (@ Chicago) and Week 14 (@ Green Bay). Since 2010, the Packers own a 19-4 record in head-to-head matchups with Chicago.
  • Chicago has the third hardest schedule in 2021, including a grueling stretch from Week 6-Week 11 (Packers, Buccaneers, 49ers, Steelers, Ravens).
  • Sportsnaut’s Chicago Bears record prediction: 6-11

Bears roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Bears keeping and starting these key players:

Let’s dive into our game-by-game predictions for the Bears’ 2021 season.

Week 1 — Chicago Bears lost on the road to the Los Angeles Rams, 34-14

  • When: Sunday, September 12 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC
  • Spread: Rams -7.5 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: Rams -400, Bears +300
  • Over/Under: 44
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 31, Bears 20

It’s starting to look more and more like Justin Fields should be under center for Chicago moving forward. The Bears’ first three possessions against Los Angeles in Week 1 consisted of an Andy Dalton interception, a turnover on downs a fumble on the part of Dalton. That was all that stud quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams needed in a 20-point win.

Week 2 – Chicago Bears defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-17

  • When: Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Bears -2.5
  • Moneyline: Bengals +120; Bears -145
  • Over/Under: 45
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bears 31, Bengals 24

The Chicago Bears found competition they have a chance against and they almost lost. After Andy Dalton’s opening touchdown drive, this team went cold. Fortunately, after getting roasted in Week 1, Chicago’s secondary recorded three consecutive interceptions and returned one for a touchdown. Now we wait to see if the Dalton injury means Justin Fields starts next week.

Week 3 – Cleveland Browns 26, Chicago Bears 6

  • When: Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Browns -7.5
  • Moneyline: Browns -350; Bears +275
  • Over/Under: 44.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Browns 35, Bears 20

Justin Fields’ first NFL start went even worse than feared. He never stood a chance on Sunday, taking nine sacks and 15 quarterback hits. It’s a collective failure that reflects the most on Matt Nagy, who should not be running an NFL team.

Week 4 – Chicago Bears beat the Detroit Lions, 24-14

  • When: Sunday, October 3 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Bears -3.0 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Bears (-150), Lions (+125)
  • Over/Under: 42.0 points
  • Sportsnaut projection: Bears 17, Lions 14

Matt Nagy desperately needed a victory to have any shot at making a case for job security. A matchup against the Detroit Lions buys him more time. David Montgomery and the defense carried this team to a 21-0 lead and that’s all the Bears needed. It’s nice to see improvement from Justin Fields , but there’s a lot of room for improvement.

Week 5 — Chicago Bears beat Las Vegas Raiders, 20-9

  • When : Sunday, October 10 at 4:05 PM EST
  • Spread: Raiders -5.5 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline : Raiders (-225), Bears (+190)
  • Over/Under: 46.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Raiders 27, Bears 17

Justin Fields is now 2-0 as a starting quarterback for Chicago. The rookie first-round pick did enough to manage the game against Las Vegas in Week 5, completing 12-of-20 passes for 111 yards with a touchdown. The rest was on Chicago’s defense, which yielded just nine points to help the Bears move to 3-2 on the campaign.

Aaron Rodgers returning for the 2021 season is one of the final daggers he’ll deliver to the heart of Chicago. The Bears’ secondary is weaker than before and with great weapons around him, Rodgers is going to operate with surgeon-like precision. The end result, not pretty for Chicago.

Week 6 – Chicago Bears lost to the Green Bay Packers, 24-14

  • Point spread: Packers -4.5 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Packers (-200), Bears (+170)
  • Over/under: 45.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Packers 27, Bears 21

Aaron Rodgers is right , he owns the Chicago Bears. While it wasn’t a vintage performance from the reigning NFL MVP, three touchdowns made the difference. Chicago is a flawed 3-3 team and fans are just counting down the days until Matt Nagy is gone.

Week 7 – Chicago Bears lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 38-3

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 24 at 4:25 PM
  • Spread: Buccaneers -11.5
  • Moneyline: Bears +550; Buccaneers -800
  • Over/Under: 47.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 35, Bears 21

Tampa Bay blitzed Fields like crazy and that’s all it took for this Bears’ offense to be neutralized completely. Meanwhile, Chicago could never get an ounce of pressure on Tom Brady and the results were evident in the final score.

Week 8 – Chicago Bears defeated by San Francisco 49ers, 33-22

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1 PM
  • Point spread: 49ers -4.0 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: 49ers (-190), Bears (+160)
  • Over/under: 39.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: 49ers 20, Bears 17

Justin Fields delivered the best game of his career and Matt Nagy wasn’t allowed in the building. That’s the lone positive Chicago can walk away from this game with. The losses are piling up and the Bears don’t even have their own first-round pick.

Week 9 – Chicago Bears lost to Pittsburgh Steelers, 29-27

  • When: Monday, Nov. 8 at 8:15 PM EST
  • Line: Steelers -7.0
  • Spread: Steelers (-275), Bears (+225)
  • Over/Under: 40.0 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Steelers 17, Bears 9

Some questionable officiating overshadowed the best start of Fields’ young NFL career and likely cost Chicago a shot at a win. But the standings matter far less for the Bears compared to the continued progress from Fields.

Week 11 – Chicago Bears defeated by Baltimore Ravens, 16-13

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1 PM EST
  • Line: Ravens -5.5, (BetMGM)
  • Spread: Ravens (-200), Bears (+165)
  • Over/Under: 45.0 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Ravens 31, Bears 27

A defensive battle between backup quarterbacks, not the matchup everyone hoped for. Neither offense moved the football effectively, but the better-coached roster came through in the end. It’s time for Chicago to start thinking about 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NSYqX_0a8IGjp700 Also Read:
NFL officials privately admit refs missed crucial calls in Chicago Bears’ loss to Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 12 – Chicago Bears defeated the Detroit Lions, 16-14

  • When: Thursday, Nov. 25 at 12:30 PM EST
  • Line: Bears -3.5, BetMGM
  • Spread: Bears (-185), Lions (+150)
  • Over/Under: 41.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bears 21, Lions 17

For a team that reportedly wants Matt Nagy fired, the Bears didn’t play like it on Thanksgiving. Granted, beating the Lions on a game-winning field goal isn’t a great look for a team. One thing is for certain, the victory keeps Nagy alive for another week.

Chicago Bears schedule predictions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ppcjE_0a8IGjp700
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cBWsg_0a8IGjp700 Also Read:
10 bold predictions for 2021 NFL season

Week 14 – @ Green Bay Packers

Date Time TV
Sunday, Dec. 12 8:20 PM NBC

The Bears have won twice at Lambeau Field since 2008. We might see Chicago take control of this rivalry in 2022, when Rodgers is gone and Fields is the best quarterback in the NFC North. As things currently stand, another loss on the Bears schedule.

  • Week 14 prediction: Packers 28, Bears 20

Week 15 – vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date Time TV
Mon, Dec. 20 8:15 ESPN

Kirk Cousins isn’t exactly made for Monday Night Football. The big stage and a road matchup against a defense that should grow more comfortable in a new system lead to predictable results. These late-season wins will provide momentum for Fields and Co. to build on heading into 2022.

  • Week 15 prediction: Bears 17, Vikings 14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uw88z_0a8IGjp700
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Week 16 – @ Seattle Seahawks

Date Time TV
Sun, Dec. 26 4:05 PM FOX

Opponents will long for that 2020 season when Lumen Field didn’t allow fans. The “12th Man” will be back in Seattle this year, creating the kind of hostile environment that Fields must deal with. Russell Wilson is going to cook in this meeting, showing the Bears what they missed out on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rNqzf_0a8IGjp700 Also Read:
Ranking NFL stadiums: Worst, best stadiums in NFL
  • Week 16 prediction: Seahawks 34, Bears 24

Week 17 – vs. New York Giants

Date Time TV
Sun, Jan. 2 1 PM CBS

The Giants might live to regret passing on Fields. New York boasts the personnel to win the NFC East, but a turnover-prone quarterback is holding this team back. While the Giants’ defense might be too much to overcome, this will be a great chance for Fields to show Joe Judge what he missed out on.

  • Week 17 prediction: Giants 20, Bears 17

Week 18 – @ Minnesota Vikings

Date Time TV
Sun, June 9 1 PM FOX

Beating a divisional opponent twice in one season isn’t easy, especially when they have great coaching and an elite running back. This will be a bitter end to a disappointing Bears’ season, but it will be the final nail in Matt Nagy’s coffin and a new regime leads to a brighter future.

  • Week 18 prediction: Vikings 23, Bears 17

Chicago Bears projected record: 6-11

More must-reads:

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
NFL
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Sign Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing a wide receiver. No not that one, a former Buccaneer, wide receiver Breshad Perriman. Look for Perriman to start on the practice squad but soon be elevated to the 53-man roster. There’s no official corresponding move by the Buccaneers yet, but this all but...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Top candidate to replace Matt Nagy revealed

The Chicago Bears may only be halfway through their 2021 season, but could already be thinking about replacing head coach Matt Nagy. In his fourth year as head coach, Nagy’s offense is still stuck in mediocrity and fans have grown tired of the same old press conferences filled with non-answers and little explanation for what we’re seeing on the field.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers loses sponsorship deal following interview

On Friday, as soon as Aaron Rodgers started saying all kinds of scientifically inaccurate things about vaccines and how he was trusting medical advice from podcaster Joe Rogan over scientists, you knew it was only a matter of time before some of his sponsorship deals started drying up. The big...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breshad Perriman
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Michael Strahan Said This Morning

Many in the NFL world have criticized Aaron Rodgers for what’s transpired this week. Green Bay’s star quarterback is out of this week’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who told reporters earlier this year that he had been “immunized,” has since admitted that he is actually unvaccinated.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#Packers Buccaneers#Steelers#Ravens#Nbc Spread
enstarz.com

Tom Matte Cause of Death Tragic: 12-Year Long Baltimore Colts Quarterback Reportedly Suffer From Serious Health Problems

The Baltimore Colts lost another legendary athlete, Tom Matte, on Tuesday, November 2, at the age of 82. Matte, who became a running back and fill-in quarterback for Baltimore for the past 12 years, was said to have died at his Towson home. According to Sports Illustrated, the football team confirmed his death during coach John Harbaugh's news conference Wednesday, November 3. However, what caused his passing was not officially revealed.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers News

The Green Bay Packers learned on Wednesday that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2020 MVP tested positive for COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, meaning he’ll miss this weekend’s match-up and be forced to quarantine for the next 10 days. Although much...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Uses 2 Words To Describe Aaron Rodgers

We can now add Stephen A. Smith to the list of sports analysts who aren’t happy with Aaron Rodgers after last week’s fiasco. Rodgers went onto Pat McAfee’s show on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19 to explain why he’s not vaccinated which caused a huge uproar on social media.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

As Lamar Jackson’s illness worsens, who will start at QB for the Ravens vs. the Bears?

An alarming development out of Baltimore: Lamar Jackson has been added back to the Baltimore Ravens’ injury report with a non-COVID-19 illness and is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. The Ravens updated Jackson’s status Saturday afternoon. Lamar Jackson questionable vs. Bears. Jackson had missed practice Wednesday...
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Teams Who Need to Find a New Head Coach in 2022

The NFL coaching carousel is often as wild as the draft and free agency, and 2022 should be no different. When an NFL team needs to make a change, it's usually obvious. Sometimes, the rebuild just hasn't worked. Other times, the results on the field are too poor and/or players are lacking effort.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Strahan Has A Blunt Message For Aaron Rodgers

On Sunday afternoon, the FOX Sports broadcasting crew reacted to the latest Aaron Rodgers news. During the segment, Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan both had a strong message for the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Strahan wasn’t happy Rodgers invoked the name of Martin Luther King Jr in an interview with Pat McAfee.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

26K+
Followers
29K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy