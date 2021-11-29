Chicago Bears schedule: Matt Nagy survives but clock ticking vs. Cardinals

Chicago Bears schedule this week

Week 13 – vs. Arizona Cardinals

Date Time TV Sun, Dec. 5 1 PM FOX

Spread: Cardinals -7, BetMGM

Cardinals -7, BetMGM Moneyline: Cardinals (-300), Bers (+250)

Cardinals (-300), Bers (+250) Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 31, Bears 20

Both Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are trending towards a Week 13 return. But even if they don’t play, we’ve seen Colt McCoy beat better teams than Chicago. It’s likely a close loss to McCoy and a blowout defeat if Murray starts.

Related: Updated NFL power rankings

Chicago Bears schedule, roster outlook

The Bears will face the Packers in Week 4 (@ Chicago) and Week 14 (@ Green Bay). Since 2010, the Packers own a 19-4 record in head-to-head matchups with Chicago.

Chicago has the third hardest schedule in 2021, including a grueling stretch from Week 6-Week 11 (Packers, Buccaneers, 49ers, Steelers, Ravens).

Sportsnaut’s Chicago Bears record prediction: 6-11

Bears roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Bears keeping and starting these key players:

Let’s dive into our game-by-game predictions for the Bears’ 2021 season.

Week 1 — Chicago Bears lost on the road to the Los Angeles Rams, 34-14

When: Sunday, September 12 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC

Sunday, September 12 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC Spread: Rams -7.5 (via DraftKings )

Rams -7.5 (via DraftKings ) Moneyline: Rams -400, Bears +300

Rams -400, Bears +300 Over/Under: 44

44 Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 31, Bears 20

It’s starting to look more and more like Justin Fields should be under center for Chicago moving forward. The Bears’ first three possessions against Los Angeles in Week 1 consisted of an Andy Dalton interception, a turnover on downs a fumble on the part of Dalton. That was all that stud quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams needed in a 20-point win.

Week 2 – Chicago Bears defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-17

When: Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST Spread: Bears -2.5

Bears -2.5 Moneyline: Bengals +120; Bears -145

Bengals +120; Bears -145 Over/Under: 45

45 Sportsnaut prediction: Bears 31, Bengals 24

The Chicago Bears found competition they have a chance against and they almost lost. After Andy Dalton’s opening touchdown drive, this team went cold. Fortunately, after getting roasted in Week 1, Chicago’s secondary recorded three consecutive interceptions and returned one for a touchdown. Now we wait to see if the Dalton injury means Justin Fields starts next week.

Week 3 – Cleveland Browns 26, Chicago Bears 6

When: Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST Spread: Browns -7.5

Browns -7.5 Moneyline: Browns -350; Bears +275

Browns -350; Bears +275 Over/Under: 44.5

44.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Browns 35, Bears 20

Justin Fields’ first NFL start went even worse than feared. He never stood a chance on Sunday, taking nine sacks and 15 quarterback hits. It’s a collective failure that reflects the most on Matt Nagy, who should not be running an NFL team.

Week 4 – Chicago Bears beat the Detroit Lions, 24-14

When: Sunday, October 3 at 1:00 PM EST

Spread: Bears -3.0 (BetMGM)

Bears -3.0 (BetMGM) Moneyline: Bears (-150), Lions (+125)

Bears (-150), Lions (+125) Over/Under: 42.0 points

42.0 points Sportsnaut projection: Bears 17, Lions 14

Matt Nagy desperately needed a victory to have any shot at making a case for job security. A matchup against the Detroit Lions buys him more time. David Montgomery and the defense carried this team to a 21-0 lead and that’s all the Bears needed. It’s nice to see improvement from Justin Fields , but there’s a lot of room for improvement.

Week 5 — Chicago Bears beat Las Vegas Raiders, 20-9

When : Sunday, October 10 at 4:05 PM EST

: Sunday, October 10 at 4:05 PM EST Spread: Raiders -5.5 (BetMGM)

Raiders -5.5 (BetMGM) Moneyline : Raiders (-225), Bears (+190)

: Raiders (-225), Bears (+190) Over/Under: 46.0

46.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Raiders 27, Bears 17

Justin Fields is now 2-0 as a starting quarterback for Chicago. The rookie first-round pick did enough to manage the game against Las Vegas in Week 5, completing 12-of-20 passes for 111 yards with a touchdown. The rest was on Chicago’s defense, which yielded just nine points to help the Bears move to 3-2 on the campaign.

Aaron Rodgers returning for the 2021 season is one of the final daggers he’ll deliver to the heart of Chicago. The Bears’ secondary is weaker than before and with great weapons around him, Rodgers is going to operate with surgeon-like precision. The end result, not pretty for Chicago.

Week 6 – Chicago Bears lost to the Green Bay Packers, 24-14

Point spread: Packers -4.5 (BetMGM)

Packers -4.5 (BetMGM) Moneyline: Packers (-200), Bears (+170)

Packers (-200), Bears (+170) Over/under: 45.0

45.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Packers 27, Bears 21

Aaron Rodgers is right , he owns the Chicago Bears. While it wasn’t a vintage performance from the reigning NFL MVP, three touchdowns made the difference. Chicago is a flawed 3-3 team and fans are just counting down the days until Matt Nagy is gone.

Week 7 – Chicago Bears lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 38-3

When: Sunday, Oct. 24 at 4:25 PM

Sunday, Oct. 24 at 4:25 PM Spread: Buccaneers -11.5

Buccaneers -11.5 Moneyline: Bears +550; Buccaneers -800

Bears +550; Buccaneers -800 Over/Under: 47.0

47.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 35, Bears 21

Tampa Bay blitzed Fields like crazy and that’s all it took for this Bears’ offense to be neutralized completely. Meanwhile, Chicago could never get an ounce of pressure on Tom Brady and the results were evident in the final score.

Week 8 – Chicago Bears defeated by San Francisco 49ers, 33-22

When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1 PM

Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1 PM Point spread: 49ers -4.0 (BetMGM)

49ers -4.0 (BetMGM) Moneyline: 49ers (-190), Bears (+160)

49ers (-190), Bears (+160) Over/under: 39.5 points

39.5 points Sportsnaut prediction: 49ers 20, Bears 17

Justin Fields delivered the best game of his career and Matt Nagy wasn’t allowed in the building. That’s the lone positive Chicago can walk away from this game with. The losses are piling up and the Bears don’t even have their own first-round pick.

Week 9 – Chicago Bears lost to Pittsburgh Steelers, 29-27

When: Monday, Nov. 8 at 8:15 PM EST

Monday, Nov. 8 at 8:15 PM EST Line: Steelers -7.0

Steelers -7.0 Spread: Steelers (-275), Bears (+225)

Steelers (-275), Bears (+225) Over/Under: 40.0 points

40.0 points Sportsnaut prediction: Steelers 17, Bears 9

Some questionable officiating overshadowed the best start of Fields’ young NFL career and likely cost Chicago a shot at a win. But the standings matter far less for the Bears compared to the continued progress from Fields.

Week 11 – Chicago Bears defeated by Baltimore Ravens, 16-13

When: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1 PM EST

Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1 PM EST Line: Ravens -5.5, (BetMGM)

Ravens -5.5, (BetMGM) Spread: Ravens (-200), Bears (+165)

Ravens (-200), Bears (+165) Over/Under: 45.0 points

45.0 points Sportsnaut prediction: Ravens 31, Bears 27

A defensive battle between backup quarterbacks, not the matchup everyone hoped for. Neither offense moved the football effectively, but the better-coached roster came through in the end. It’s time for Chicago to start thinking about 2022.

Week 12 – Chicago Bears defeated the Detroit Lions, 16-14

When: Thursday, Nov. 25 at 12:30 PM EST

Thursday, Nov. 25 at 12:30 PM EST Line: Bears -3.5, BetMGM

Bears -3.5, BetMGM Spread: Bears (-185), Lions (+150)

Bears (-185), Lions (+150) Over/Under: 41.5 points

41.5 points Sportsnaut prediction: Bears 21, Lions 17

For a team that reportedly wants Matt Nagy fired, the Bears didn’t play like it on Thanksgiving. Granted, beating the Lions on a game-winning field goal isn’t a great look for a team. One thing is for certain, the victory keeps Nagy alive for another week.

Chicago Bears schedule predictions

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Week 14 – @ Green Bay Packers

Date Time TV Sunday, Dec. 12 8:20 PM NBC

The Bears have won twice at Lambeau Field since 2008. We might see Chicago take control of this rivalry in 2022, when Rodgers is gone and Fields is the best quarterback in the NFC North. As things currently stand, another loss on the Bears schedule.

Week 14 prediction: Packers 28, Bears 20

Week 15 – vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date Time TV Mon, Dec. 20 8:15 ESPN

Kirk Cousins isn’t exactly made for Monday Night Football. The big stage and a road matchup against a defense that should grow more comfortable in a new system lead to predictable results. These late-season wins will provide momentum for Fields and Co. to build on heading into 2022.

Week 15 prediction: Bears 17, Vikings 14

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Week 16 – @ Seattle Seahawks

Date Time TV Sun, Dec. 26 4:05 PM FOX

Opponents will long for that 2020 season when Lumen Field didn’t allow fans. The “12th Man” will be back in Seattle this year, creating the kind of hostile environment that Fields must deal with. Russell Wilson is going to cook in this meeting, showing the Bears what they missed out on.

Week 16 prediction: Seahawks 34, Bears 24

Week 17 – vs. New York Giants

Date Time TV Sun, Jan. 2 1 PM CBS

The Giants might live to regret passing on Fields. New York boasts the personnel to win the NFC East, but a turnover-prone quarterback is holding this team back. While the Giants’ defense might be too much to overcome, this will be a great chance for Fields to show Joe Judge what he missed out on.

Week 17 prediction: Giants 20, Bears 17

Week 18 – @ Minnesota Vikings

Date Time TV Sun, June 9 1 PM FOX

Beating a divisional opponent twice in one season isn’t easy, especially when they have great coaching and an elite running back. This will be a bitter end to a disappointing Bears’ season, but it will be the final nail in Matt Nagy’s coffin and a new regime leads to a brighter future.

Week 18 prediction: Vikings 23, Bears 17

Chicago Bears projected record: 6-11

More must-reads: