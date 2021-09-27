CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chicago Bears schedule and 2021 season predictions

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1abYP4_0a8IGjp700

Chicago Bears schedule this week

Week 4 – vs. Detroit Lions

Date Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 3 1 PM FOX
  • Spread: Bears -3.5 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Bears (-185), Lions (+155)
  • Over/Under: 43.5 points

There will come a time, maybe three years from now, when the Detroit Lions are a legitimate NFC North threat. But this roster is being rebuilt from the ground up and that’s something Chicago can take advantage of. Granted, by Matt Nagy’s standards, that means an ugly game.

  • Week 4 prediction: Bears 24, Lions 20

Chicago Bears schedule, roster outlook

  • The Bears will face the Packers in Week 4 (@ Chicago) and Week 14 (@ Green Bay). Since 2010, the Packers own a 19-4 record in head-to-head matchups with Chicago.
  • Chicago has the third hardest schedule in 2021, including a grueling stretch from Week 6-Week 11 (Packers, Buccaneers, 49ers, Steelers, Ravens).
  • Sportsnaut’s Chicago Bears record prediction: 6-11
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XJ0oE_0a8IGjp700 Also Read:
Matt Nagy out of lives: Time is now for Chicago Bears to fire head coach

Bears roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Bears keeping and starting these key players:

Let’s dive into our game-by-game predictions for the Bears’ 2021 season.

Chicago Bears schedule predictions

Week 1 — Chicago Bears lost on the road to the Los Angeles Rams, 34-14

  • When: Sunday, September 12 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC
  • Spread: Rams -7.5 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: Rams -400, Bears +300
  • Over/Under: 44
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 31, Bears 20

It’s starting to look more and more like Justin Fields should be under center for Chicago moving forward. The Bears’ first three possessions against Los Angeles in Week 1 consisted of an Andy Dalton interception, a turnover on downs a fumble on the part of Dalton. That was all that stud quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams needed in a 20-point win.

Week 2 – Chicago Bears defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-17

Date Time TV
Sunday, Sept. 19 1 PM FOX
  • Spread: Bears -2.5
  • Moneyline: Bengals +120; Bears -145
  • Over/Under: 45
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bears 31, Bengals 24

The Chicago Bears found competition they have a chance against and they almost lost. After Andy Dalton’s opening touchdown drive, this team went cold. Fortunately, after getting roasted in Week 1, Chicago’s secondary recorded three consecutive interceptions and returned one for a touchdown. Now we wait to see if the Dalton injury means Justin Fields starts next week.

Week 3 – Cleveland Browns 26, Chicago Bears 6

Date Time TV
Sunday, Sept. 26 1 PM FOX
  • Spread: Browns -7.5
  • Moneyline: Browns -350; Bears +275
  • Over/Under: 44.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Browns 35, Bears 20

Justin Fields’ first NFL start went even worse than feared. He never stood a chance on Sunday, taking nine sacks and 15 quarterback hits. It’s a collective failure that reflects the most on Matt Nagy, who should not be running an NFL team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PdT4l_0a8IGjp700
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5 – @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date Time TV
Sun, Oct. 10 4:05 PM CBS

Once the Bears landed their franchise quarterback, they traded up to draft an offensive lineman. Compare that to the Raiders, who tore apart the very offensive line that protected Derek Carr and helped him become a Pro Bowl quarterback.

  • Week 5 prediction: Bears 24, Raiders 21

Week 6 – vs. Green Bay Packers

Date Time TV
Sun, Oct. 17 1 PM FOX

Aaron Rodgers returning for the 2021 season is one of the final daggers he’ll deliver to the heart of Chicago. The Bears’ secondary is weaker than before and with great weapons around him, Rodgers is going to operate with surgeon-like precision. The end result, not pretty for Chicago.

  • Week 6 prediction: Packers 34, Bears 24

Related: Top 20 NFL QB Rankings – Kyler Murray takes top spot

Week 7 – @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Time TV
Sun, Oct. 24 4:25 PM CBS

If the Bears have little hope against Green Bay, it’s a wrap on their trip to Tampa Bay. Tom Brady will slice this secondary to pieces and Chicago’s offense will likely struggle to move the football into scoring range before the second half.

  • Week 7 prediction: Buccaneers 38, Bears 17

Week 8 – vs. San Francisco 49ers

Date Time TV
Sun, Oct. 31 1 PM FOX

If we get a Trey Lance vs. Justin Fields matchup, it becomes must-see television. Naturally, this game would be a lot more difficult for one rookie than the other. Likewise, first-year defensive coordinator Sean Desai will be taken to school by Kyle Shanahan.

Week 8 prediction: 49ers 24, Bears 14

Week 9 – @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date Time TV
Mon, Nov. 8 8:15 PM ESPN

Many expect the Pittsburgh Steelers to remain an AFC power this season, count me out on this franchise. This is an excellent opportunity for Chicago’s front seven, namely Khalil Mack, to terrorize Ben Roethlisberger. Pair that with a strong showing from Allen Robinson and it’s a Bears’ victory.

  • Week 9 prediction: Bears 17, Steelers 13
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QhmiV_0a8IGjp700
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10 – BYE

Week 11 – vs. Baltimore Ravens

Date Time TV
Sun, Nov. 21 1 PM CBS

If the Bears were only facing Lamar Jackson , they might have a shot in this game. But NFL defenses don’t just have to worry about Jackson’s legs torching them on Sunday. Now, with Sammy Watkins and Rashod Bateman on board, Baltimore’s offense will be ridiculous. This might be Fields’ first NFL start, coming off the bye, but it will be rough against the Ravens’ blitz-heavy defense.

  • Week 11 prediction: Ravens 27, Bears 17

Week 12 – @ Detroit Lions

Date Time TV
Thu., Nov. 25 12:30 PM FOX

Related: Ranking the 3 NFL Thanksgiving Day games in 2021

A short week with travel isn’t ideal, but the beauty of an opponent rebuilding is matchups like this are much easier. As everyone sits down for a Thanksgiving lunch, Fields can slice up Detroit’s defense and serve up touchdowns to multiple wide receivers.

  • Week 12 prediction: Bears 30, Lions 21

Week 13 – vs. Arizona Cardinals

Date Time TV
Sun, Dec. 5 1 PM FOX

The Bears don’t have the cornerbacks to contain Rondale Moore, DeAndre Hopkins and AJ Green. On the other side of the ball, it’s difficult to imagine Chicago’s offensive tackles stopping J.J. Watt and Chandler Jones. Even at home, this matchup just doesn’t work in the Bears’ favor.

  • Week 13 prediction: Cardinals 31, Bears 24
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MYXFg_0a8IGjp700 Also Read:
10 bold predictions for 2021 NFL season

Week 14 – @ Green Bay Packers

Date Time TV
Sunday, Dec. 12 8:20 PM NBC

The Bears have won twice at Lambeau Field since 2008. We might see Chicago take control of this rivalry in 2022, when Rodgers is gone and Fields is the best quarterback in the NFC North. As things currently stand, another loss on the Bears schedule.

  • Week 14 prediction: Packers 28, Bears 20

Week 15 – vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date Time TV
Mon, Dec. 20 8:15 ESPN

Kirk Cousins isn’t exactly made for Monday Night Football. The big stage and a road matchup against a defense that should grow more comfortable in a new system lead to predictable results. These late-season wins will provide momentum for Fields and Co. to build on heading into 2022.

  • Week 15 prediction: Bears 17, Vikings 14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OvK7K_0a8IGjp700
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Week 16 – @ Seattle Seahawks

Date Time TV
Sun, Dec. 26 4:05 PM FOX

Opponents will long for that 2020 season when Lumen Field didn’t allow fans. The “12th Man” will be back in Seattle this year, creating the kind of hostile environment that Fields must deal with. Russell Wilson is going to cook in this meeting, showing the Bears what they missed out on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EQNlJ_0a8IGjp700 Also Read:
Ranking the best NFL stadiums
  • Week 16 prediction: Seahawks 34, Bears 24

Week 17 – vs. New York Giants

Date Time TV
Sun, Jan. 2 1 PM CBS

The Giants might live to regret passing on Fields. New York boasts the personnel to win the NFC East, but a turnover-prone quarterback is holding this team back. While the Giants’ defense might be too much to overcome, this will be a great chance for Fields to show Joe Judge what he missed out on.

  • Week 17 prediction: Giants 20, Bears 17

Week 18 – @ Minnesota Vikings

Date Time TV
Sun, June 9 1 PM FOX

Beating a divisional opponent twice in one season isn’t easy, especially when they have great coaching and an elite running back. This will be a bitter end to a disappointing Bears’ season, but it will be the final nail in Matt Nagy’s coffin and a new regime leads to a brighter future.

  • Week 18 prediction: Vikings 23, Bears 17

Chicago Bears projected record: 6-11

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Barry Sanders had sobering warning for Detroit Lions [Video]

A new regime is in town for the Detroit Lions and though 2021 will likely be a tough season, many have high hopes that the future is bright in the Motor City. Though it seems like head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes are making all of the right moves and changing the culture in Detroit, Lions legend Barry Sanders warns that though he is very excited about the new regime, there are no guarantees and tough days are ahead.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Had Brutally Honest Admission On His Relationship

As the latest Ted Lasso episode proved, being around someone you love 24/7, 365 isn’t necessarily the best way to have a relationship. Aaron Rodgers also appears to agree with that mindset. The Green Bay Packers quarterback reportedly opened up about his engagement to actress Shailene Woodley. The two will...
NFL
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breshad Perriman
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Mike Golic Predicts NFL Coach Will Eventually Be Fired

There are a fair number of critics of Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy at this point in his career – longtime sports radio host Mike Golic among them. The former ESPN Radio host predicted on Sunday afternoon that Golic will not be back with the Bears in 2022. That’s not exactly going out on a limb, but it’s surely a prediction that most Bears fans will enjoy seeing.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Release Notable Wide Receiver

Moments ago, the Green Bay Packers made a notable cut involving one of their young wide receivers. It turns out the front office has waived Equanimeous St. Brown, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. The Packers selected St. Brown in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft....
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions next great QB could be an even better Lamar Jackson

We know that Jared Goff will be the Detroit Lions starting quarterback in 2021 and he will likely be their starter in 2022. But, during those two seasons, will Goff prove to the Lions that he is their QB of the future?. Personally, I believe in Goff more than most...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Stadiums#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Nfc North#Lions 20 Chicago Bears#Packers Buccaneers#Steelers#Ravens#Nbc Spread
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
thecomeback.com

Green Bay Packers reportedly looking to make a trade ASAP

The Green Bay Packers got absolutely obliterated in week one of the NFL season by the New Orleans Saints. Coming off of a preseason filled with turmoil and drama surrounding star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, this might have been seen as a worst-case scenario. Rodgers and the rest of the Packers are trying to keep a level head about things as they hope to bounce back against the Detroit Lions this weekend, but it’s clear that some changes are needed.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment On TJ Watt

Last month, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler defended T.J. Watt’s decision to hold out of practice amidst his current contract disputes. Apparently, that decision landed Butler in some trouble with the Pittsburgh front office. When asked if Watt will practice in Week 1, Butler elected to “keep his mouth shut.”
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
The Spun

Packers GM Uses 1 Word To Describe Aaron Rodgers Conversations

One of the biggest talking points of the 2021 NFL offseason was the state of the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst. With that storm successfully navigated, Gutekunst has revealed some of the conversations he’s had with Rodgers. Speaking to the media on Wednesday,...
NFL
The Ringer

Matt Nagy Needs to Go, and Bears Postgame Reaction With Lance Briggs

Jason comes in hot by torching the Bears and Matt Nagy following an embarrassing 26-6 loss in Cleveland. After three seasons of excuses, is it finally time to find someone else to coach the Bears (0:10)? Postgame, Nagy himself said “It starts with me,” so where do the Bears go from here (19:00)? Next we take your calls on The Full Go voicemail (26:00), and you didn’t hold back. Lance Briggs (NBC Sports Chicago/7x Pro Bowl LB) has seen some bad offensive performances during his time with the Bears. At what point does a coach lose control of his locker room (36:00)? In Outside the Chi, Jason covers the most interesting story lines from around the league in Week 3 (53:00).
NFL
The Spun

Video: Patrick Mahomes’ Reaction To Ray Lewis Is Going Viral

Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs is a huge one for the Baltimore Ravens, so the AFC North franchise had someone special firing up the crowd. Ravens legend Ray Lewis was on the field hyping up his crowd and his old team during Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Announces Punishment For Steelers Player Who Spit At Opponent

Nearly a week ago, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner was ejected from the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders for spitting at an opposing player. The unfortunate incident happened after Ben Roethlisberger connected with running back Najee Harris for a 25-yard touchdown. A skirmish broke out along the offense line.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Wide Receiver Has Blunt Message For Lamar Jackson

In just a few days, the Baltimore Ravens will host the Kansas City Chiefs in a massive AFC showdown. Earlier this week, Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked about facing Patrick Mahomes. Jackson suggested it’s not “Mahomes vs. Jackson” rather choosing to focus on the team aspect. “It’s not...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

21K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy