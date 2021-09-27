Chicago Bears schedule and 2021 season predictions

Chicago Bears schedule this week

Week 4 – vs. Detroit Lions

Date Time TV Sunday, Oct. 3 1 PM FOX

Spread: Bears -3.5 (BetMGM)

Bears -3.5 (BetMGM) Moneyline: Bears (-185), Lions (+155)

Bears (-185), Lions (+155) Over/Under: 43.5 points

There will come a time, maybe three years from now, when the Detroit Lions are a legitimate NFC North threat. But this roster is being rebuilt from the ground up and that’s something Chicago can take advantage of. Granted, by Matt Nagy’s standards, that means an ugly game.

Week 4 prediction: Bears 24, Lions 20

Chicago Bears schedule, roster outlook

The Bears will face the Packers in Week 4 (@ Chicago) and Week 14 (@ Green Bay). Since 2010, the Packers own a 19-4 record in head-to-head matchups with Chicago.

Chicago has the third hardest schedule in 2021, including a grueling stretch from Week 6-Week 11 (Packers, Buccaneers, 49ers, Steelers, Ravens).

Sportsnaut’s Chicago Bears record prediction: 6-11

Bears roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Bears keeping and starting these key players:

Let’s dive into our game-by-game predictions for the Bears’ 2021 season.

Chicago Bears schedule predictions

Week 1 — Chicago Bears lost on the road to the Los Angeles Rams, 34-14

When: Sunday, September 12 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC

Sunday, September 12 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC Spread: Rams -7.5 (via DraftKings )

Rams -7.5 (via DraftKings ) Moneyline: Rams -400, Bears +300

Rams -400, Bears +300 Over/Under: 44

44 Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 31, Bears 20

It’s starting to look more and more like Justin Fields should be under center for Chicago moving forward. The Bears’ first three possessions against Los Angeles in Week 1 consisted of an Andy Dalton interception, a turnover on downs a fumble on the part of Dalton. That was all that stud quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams needed in a 20-point win.

Week 2 – Chicago Bears defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-17

Date Time TV Sunday, Sept. 19 1 PM FOX

Spread: Bears -2.5

Bears -2.5 Moneyline: Bengals +120; Bears -145

Bengals +120; Bears -145 Over/Under: 45

45 Sportsnaut prediction: Bears 31, Bengals 24

The Chicago Bears found competition they have a chance against and they almost lost. After Andy Dalton’s opening touchdown drive, this team went cold. Fortunately, after getting roasted in Week 1, Chicago’s secondary recorded three consecutive interceptions and returned one for a touchdown. Now we wait to see if the Dalton injury means Justin Fields starts next week.

Week 3 – Cleveland Browns 26, Chicago Bears 6

Date Time TV Sunday, Sept. 26 1 PM FOX

Spread: Browns -7.5

Browns -7.5 Moneyline: Browns -350; Bears +275

Browns -350; Bears +275 Over/Under: 44.5

44.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Browns 35, Bears 20

Justin Fields’ first NFL start went even worse than feared. He never stood a chance on Sunday, taking nine sacks and 15 quarterback hits. It’s a collective failure that reflects the most on Matt Nagy, who should not be running an NFL team.

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5 – @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date Time TV Sun, Oct. 10 4:05 PM CBS

Once the Bears landed their franchise quarterback, they traded up to draft an offensive lineman. Compare that to the Raiders, who tore apart the very offensive line that protected Derek Carr and helped him become a Pro Bowl quarterback.

Week 5 prediction: Bears 24, Raiders 21

Week 6 – vs. Green Bay Packers

Date Time TV Sun, Oct. 17 1 PM FOX

Aaron Rodgers returning for the 2021 season is one of the final daggers he’ll deliver to the heart of Chicago. The Bears’ secondary is weaker than before and with great weapons around him, Rodgers is going to operate with surgeon-like precision. The end result, not pretty for Chicago.

Week 6 prediction: Packers 34, Bears 24

Week 7 – @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Time TV Sun, Oct. 24 4:25 PM CBS

If the Bears have little hope against Green Bay, it’s a wrap on their trip to Tampa Bay. Tom Brady will slice this secondary to pieces and Chicago’s offense will likely struggle to move the football into scoring range before the second half.

Week 7 prediction: Buccaneers 38, Bears 17

Week 8 – vs. San Francisco 49ers

Date Time TV Sun, Oct. 31 1 PM FOX

If we get a Trey Lance vs. Justin Fields matchup, it becomes must-see television. Naturally, this game would be a lot more difficult for one rookie than the other. Likewise, first-year defensive coordinator Sean Desai will be taken to school by Kyle Shanahan.

Week 8 prediction: 49ers 24, Bears 14

Week 9 – @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date Time TV Mon, Nov. 8 8:15 PM ESPN

Many expect the Pittsburgh Steelers to remain an AFC power this season, count me out on this franchise. This is an excellent opportunity for Chicago’s front seven, namely Khalil Mack, to terrorize Ben Roethlisberger. Pair that with a strong showing from Allen Robinson and it’s a Bears’ victory.

Week 9 prediction: Bears 17, Steelers 13

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10 – BYE

Week 11 – vs. Baltimore Ravens

Date Time TV Sun, Nov. 21 1 PM CBS

If the Bears were only facing Lamar Jackson , they might have a shot in this game. But NFL defenses don’t just have to worry about Jackson’s legs torching them on Sunday. Now, with Sammy Watkins and Rashod Bateman on board, Baltimore’s offense will be ridiculous. This might be Fields’ first NFL start, coming off the bye, but it will be rough against the Ravens’ blitz-heavy defense.

Week 11 prediction: Ravens 27, Bears 17

Week 12 – @ Detroit Lions

Date Time TV Thu., Nov. 25 12:30 PM FOX

A short week with travel isn’t ideal, but the beauty of an opponent rebuilding is matchups like this are much easier. As everyone sits down for a Thanksgiving lunch, Fields can slice up Detroit’s defense and serve up touchdowns to multiple wide receivers.

Week 12 prediction: Bears 30, Lions 21

Week 13 – vs. Arizona Cardinals

Date Time TV Sun, Dec. 5 1 PM FOX

The Bears don’t have the cornerbacks to contain Rondale Moore, DeAndre Hopkins and AJ Green. On the other side of the ball, it’s difficult to imagine Chicago’s offensive tackles stopping J.J. Watt and Chandler Jones. Even at home, this matchup just doesn’t work in the Bears’ favor.

Week 13 prediction: Cardinals 31, Bears 24

Week 14 – @ Green Bay Packers

Date Time TV Sunday, Dec. 12 8:20 PM NBC

The Bears have won twice at Lambeau Field since 2008. We might see Chicago take control of this rivalry in 2022, when Rodgers is gone and Fields is the best quarterback in the NFC North. As things currently stand, another loss on the Bears schedule.

Week 14 prediction: Packers 28, Bears 20

Week 15 – vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date Time TV Mon, Dec. 20 8:15 ESPN

Kirk Cousins isn’t exactly made for Monday Night Football. The big stage and a road matchup against a defense that should grow more comfortable in a new system lead to predictable results. These late-season wins will provide momentum for Fields and Co. to build on heading into 2022.

Week 15 prediction: Bears 17, Vikings 14

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Week 16 – @ Seattle Seahawks

Date Time TV Sun, Dec. 26 4:05 PM FOX

Opponents will long for that 2020 season when Lumen Field didn’t allow fans. The “12th Man” will be back in Seattle this year, creating the kind of hostile environment that Fields must deal with. Russell Wilson is going to cook in this meeting, showing the Bears what they missed out on.

Week 16 prediction: Seahawks 34, Bears 24

Week 17 – vs. New York Giants

Date Time TV Sun, Jan. 2 1 PM CBS

The Giants might live to regret passing on Fields. New York boasts the personnel to win the NFC East, but a turnover-prone quarterback is holding this team back. While the Giants’ defense might be too much to overcome, this will be a great chance for Fields to show Joe Judge what he missed out on.

Week 17 prediction: Giants 20, Bears 17

Week 18 – @ Minnesota Vikings

Date Time TV Sun, June 9 1 PM FOX

Beating a divisional opponent twice in one season isn’t easy, especially when they have great coaching and an elite running back. This will be a bitter end to a disappointing Bears’ season, but it will be the final nail in Matt Nagy’s coffin and a new regime leads to a brighter future.

Week 18 prediction: Vikings 23, Bears 17

Chicago Bears projected record: 6-11

