Shout out to our sponsor Coin Laundry & Coin Laundry West in Lompoc. Dry your clothes for free on Wednesdays eve from 7-10 Good morning guys. So my wife and I have been married for almost 13 years. We’ve had 3 kids together, and now that our youngest is 10 and can start doing things with out being dependent on me or his mom, we have more time to dedicate to ourselves. My wife said that after we are done having kids she wanted to work on her body and be in the best shape she’s ever been. I totally support that, but before she gets into it I want us to have another baby. Our 3 boys are soon going to become adults and I would like to have one more before we close the factory. She isn’t too much into the idea. She said that we’ve waited too long to have another baby. She doesn’t want to start all over, I do! We haven’t been able to agree and it has been turning into arguments anytime we are about to have some sexy time. I have a great job that will allow me to spend more time at home and be with the baby. She said she had plans to get a mommy make over with money she has been saving up, she also signed up for the gym recently. According to her, this is now her time to do her. She doesn’t want to put her body or her time dedicated to baring and raising another child. I really want one more baby. How can I convince her? (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)