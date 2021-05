College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Akron season with what you need to know. – The offense needs a whole lot more pop and it has to find one thing it can do consistently well. It worked in the win over a miserable Bowling Green team, and it put up points against Kent State mostly because the Golden Flashes wanted to get their own O back on the field to have more fun, but other than those two games, the Zips couldn’t hit 14 points in four of the other six.