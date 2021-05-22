Leafs GM Dubas calls out Toronto Sun for "disgusting" image of Tavares
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares has a concussion and suffered a knee injury, following a terrifying incident on the ice at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night. The knee injury has about a two-week recovery, while the concussion will keep Tavares out indefinitely. He was cleared of all structural damage to his head, neck, and spine at St. Michael’s Hospital, Leafs GM Kyle Dubas confirmed today. He’s now back at home with his family, Dubas added.dailyhive.com