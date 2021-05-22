newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Leafs GM Dubas calls out Toronto Sun for "disgusting" image of Tavares

By Rob Williams
dailyhive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares has a concussion and suffered a knee injury, following a terrifying incident on the ice at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night. The knee injury has about a two-week recovery, while the concussion will keep Tavares out indefinitely. He was cleared of all structural damage to his head, neck, and spine at St. Michael’s Hospital, Leafs GM Kyle Dubas confirmed today. He’s now back at home with his family, Dubas added.

dailyhive.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Dubas
Person
John Tavares
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Disgusting#Gm#Ice Time#Leafs Gm Dubas#The Toronto Sun#Scotiabank Arena#Concussion#Reporterchris#Captain Crunched#St Michael#Neck#Home#Today#Trainers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Preview: Leafs host the Canucks for their last two matches of the season

Channel: CBC, Sportsnet Ontario, West, and Pacific. After handily beating the Montreal Canadiens 4-1, the Leafs travel back home to play the Vancouver Canucks for two games. The Leafs have been rolling of late, winning three straight since the last mini-series with the Canucks. The power play looks significantly improved...
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Reviewing Kyle Dubas’ Time With the Toronto Maple Leafs So Far

Most would agree that Dubas’ work with RFA’s is the worst aspect of his tenure. I’d tend to agree with most people on this. However, I maybe wouldn’t declare him to be an absolute train wreck with it. There are signings where he definitely overpaid, and there are others that came in at fair value. Let’s review these signings.
NHLtheleafsnation.com

TLN Three Stars: 40 in 49 for our favourite #34

The Toronto Maple Leafs started this game looking for redemption after losing in OT to the Montreal Canadiens a few nights ago. Well, they wanted redemption, and they got it. Just 15 seconds after puck drop Alex Galchenyuk opened the scoring for the Leafs. They didn’t stop there, as goals by John Tavares, Pierre Engvall, and Mitch Marner followed. The Leafs were up 4-0 at the end of the first, with 4 goals on 15 SOG. The second period was a bit more back and forth, it included a goal that was unfortunately called off for Ilya Mikheyev, and a goal for the Canadiens by none other than Cole Caufield. Just over three minutes into the third, Artturi Lehkonen got another past Jack Campbell making it 4-2. But, Auston Matthews managed to score another for the Leafs in the last few minutes of the period, ending the game at 5-2, giving the Leafs an exciting W.
NHLlastwordonsports.com

The Toronto Maple Leafs Change Has Come from New Standards

The Toronto Maple Leafs team that General Manager Kyle Dubas and Club President Brendan Shanahan have built is shining on ice these days. However, as we dig deeper, there is more than just the on-ice play that keeps the organization glowing. The Toronto Maple Leafs change goes all the way to the standards in all areas of the organization.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs 2020-21 Season: An Underdog Story

The Toronto Maple Leafs may be one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup, but their entire roster is filled with underdogs. The term underdog in sports, typically refers to the team that is projected to lose. Despite winning almost every night, the Toronto Maple Leafs have a number of underdog stories this season, starting with architect behind the team.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ 2020-21 Are the Next Step in the Shanaplan

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2020-21 season started on January 13, 2021. The day before the season started, Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston wrote an article based upon an interview with Maple Leafs’ President Brendan Shanahan. In that interview, Shanahan made it clear that building a dynasty was on his mind. When Shanahan...
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Leafs break out early; beat Habs 5-2

Tonight the Toronto Maple Leafs beat up on the struggling, slacker Montreal Canadiens. It wasn’t a fair fight but no one cares, really. The Leafs are heading to their first division win in 21 years and the Canadiens are heading to fourth place; just where we want them. This game...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Resilience Will Determine Playoff Fate

There are three games left in the regular season, and the stage is all but set for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The magic number to clinch first place is down to one. Auston Matthews has a comfortable nine-goal lead in the race for the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy. And having been the first team in the Scotia North Division to clinch a playoff spot, the time has come where the Maple Leafs can breathe before the real show begins.
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

NHL Awards Roundtable: bold predictions from PPP writers

The crack team of PPP writers assembled, did research for hours, and came up with their thoughts on the NHL awards. The Hart Memorial Trophy is an annual award given “to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team.” The winner is selected in a poll of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association in all NHL cities at the end of the regular season. (All descriptions copied from NHL.com.)
NHLwiartonecho.com

SIMMONS: This is GM Dubas' Maple Leafs team. Is this his time?

The maturation of Kyle Dubas as hockey man and general manager began with the personal acknowledgment that he had to change. It was not unlike what happened to Alex Anthopoulos in his final seasons with the Blue Jays. Anthopoulos had grown up with numbers, thought they were all that mattered in baseball. He studied them and based almost all of his decisions on what the charts and graphs told him.
NHLthepost.on.ca

Leafs' John Tavares released from hospital, but is out 'indefinitely'

The first priority for John Tavares when he got out of hospital Friday was one ‘thank you’ note to a whole lot of people. “The support I’ve felt since last night can’t be put into words,” posted the Toronto captain after being knocked woozy, cut badly and stretchered off the Scotiabank ice. “Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, the Maple Leafs, Leafs Nation and the hockey community for being by my side.”
NHLprohockeynews.com

Maple Leafs lose Game 1 and Tavares

In Toronto, Paul Byron‘s shorthanded goal gave the Montreal Canadiens a 2-1 lead just past the midway point of the third period on Thursday. Carey Price made that stand up in a Game 1 win and 1-0 series lead over the Maple Leafs. Price made 35 saves in the win.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Nick Foligno: Fills in for Tavares at center

Foligno will move to second-line center to replace John Tavares (concussion), reports TSN.ca. The 33-year-old volunteered for the gig. "It's a natural fit," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "Even when he plays left wing, Nick ends up spending a lot of time playing low in the defensive zone. He is usually high in the offensive zone. He is usually the first guy back. He is very comfortable playing down low in our own end." Foligno played a lot of center in Columbus but has played wing in all eight games he's played with Toronto. William Nylander will skate on one side and Alex Galchenyuk could dress on the other wing in Game 2 against his old team.
NHLdallassun.com

John Tavares out as Leafs try to draw even vs. Habs

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without captain John Tavares when they try to draw even in their first-round, best-of-seven playoff series Saturday night against the visiting Montreal Canadiens. Tavares has been ruled out for "indefinitely" after he took an accidental Corey Perry knee to the headfollowing a hit by...