Where is Jedediah Bila going? Fox News anchor leaves network this May 2021

Anyone who watches FOX News with regularity knows precisely who Peter Doocy is. He’s well-known for asking hard-hitting questions of press secretary Jen Psaki at the White House. His father is “Fox & Friends,” co-host Steve Doocy. Peter Doocy is in the news this week not only for his work as a journalist but also because he recently married his new wife. Her name is Hillary Vaughn and she, too, is a journalist with Fox. Fans are curious to learn more about Doocy’s new wife and who she is. We have everything you need to know about one-half of the happy new couple right here.