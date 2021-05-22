Where is Jedediah Bila going? Fox News anchor leaves network this May 2021
Fox News viewers are wondering ‘Where is Jedediah Bila going?’ as the anchor makes her departure from the network this May 2021. Jedediah Bila, 42, has been a regular on Fox News since 2018. Jedediah first joined the network in 2013, later departing in 2016 to move to ABC’s The View. Two years later, Jedediah was back on Fox as a contributor. In April 2019, Jedediah was named a permanent co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend.www.thefocus.news