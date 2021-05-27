Cancel
Entertainment

Sebastião Salgado: The unparalleled beauty of the Amazon rainforest and its indigenous peoples

By Charlotte Hodges
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=213H5c_0a8G9ZjR00

Sebastião Salgado travelled the Brazilian Amazon and photographed the extraordinary region for six years: the forest, the rivers, the mountains, the people who live there, which all feature in his new book ‘ Sebastião Salgado. Amazônia ’.

He explains: “For me, it is the last frontier, a mysterious universe of its own, where the immense power of nature can be felt as nowhere else on earth. Here is a forest stretching to infinity that contains one-tenth of all living plant and animal species, the world’s largest single natural laboratory.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lp5tb_0a8G9ZjR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iyEDT_0a8G9ZjR00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mWEeA_0a8G9ZjR00

Salgado visited a dozen indigenous communities scattered across the largest tropical rainforest in the world, documenting the daily life of the Yanomami, the Asháninka, the Yawanawá, the Suruwahá, the Zo’é, the Kuikuro, the Waurá, the Kamayurá, the Korubo, the Marubo, the Awá and the Macuxi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oHDfk_0a8G9ZjR00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yr9VG_0a8G9ZjR00

Capturing their warm family bonds, hunting and fishing techniques, the manner in which they prepare and share meals, their talent for painting their faces and bodies, the significance of their shamans, and their dances and rituals.

Salgado has dedicated this book to the indigenous peoples of Brazil ’s Amazon region: “My wish, with all my heart, with all my energy, with all the passion I possess, is that in 50 years’ time this book will not resemble a record of a lost world. Amazônia must live on.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W0r18_0a8G9ZjR00

