Don’t Wink, You Might Miss It

Jesse Winker had his 12-game hitting streak come to an end on Wednesday against Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He started a new hit streak on Friday night, going 1-4 with an RBI. But he left in the 7th inning of the game. After the game manager David Bell noted that his back had tightened up. Bell said that he hadn’t gotten an update as of the time he was speaking with the media, but hoped Winker would be back today. Winker still leads the National League in average, rocking a .370 mark as of Saturday morning.