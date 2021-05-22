Don’t Wink, You Might Miss It
New rule: If Jesse Winker is leading off an inning, just don’t pitch to him. Milwaukee pitchers would have faired a bit better if they had employed that simple strategy last night as Winker found himself leading off four of the five innings he made a trip to the plate, scorching a ball over 100 mph off the bat in each. Winker led off the bottom of the 3rd, 5th, and 8th innings with solo blasts, setting the stage for the Reds’ 9-4 victory over the Brewers on Friday.www.pitcherlist.com