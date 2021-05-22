Help needed Monday placing flags for fallen officer Chris Oberheim

newsbreak-logo
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign fallen officer Chris Oberheim is set to be buried Wednesday in Monticello and one organization needs help lining the area with flags. The Flag Man Mission plans to place hundreds of flags near the cemetery to honor the fallen officer. Volunteers are asked to help from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday in Monticello. Volunteers should arrive at the Sievers Center parking lot to get supplies and a tutorial on placing the flags. Sievers Center is on Kratz road behind Monticello High School.

Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Society
Decatur, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Champaign, IL
City
Decatur, IL
Decatur, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Monticello, IL
Champaign, IL
Society
Champaign, IL
Obituaries
Decatur, IL
Obituaries
Monticello, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Champaign, IL
Crime & Safety
