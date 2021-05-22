Meticulous Papercut Creations by Kanako Abe

Kanako Abe is an artist originally from Sendai, Japan, who is currently based in San Francisco, California. She practices “Kiri-e”, the delicate art of paper cutting, in Japanese. Through her art, she hopes to tell “stories about the beauty found in fragility and the ephemeral character”. She also explores the correlation between vulnerability and strength. Each piece she creates is entirely hand-cut from a single sheet of paper and requires precise and meticulous gestures that she applies over many hours. For Kanako, “creating paper-cutting art is a way of meditating on everyday thoughts, emotions, and interconnectivity of nature and universe.“, as she explains.