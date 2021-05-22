MTA Extends Vaccine Pilot Program Through May 29th At Penn Station & Grand Central Terminal

The MTA has extended a pilot program offering the COVID-19 vaccine at two high-traffic transit hubs following high demand, officials announced Saturday. The vaccination program—which began on May 12th initially at eight MTA sites in New York, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley (three more sites were later added)—will be extended exclusively at Penn Station and Grand Central Terminal through May 29th. The rest of the sites will be closed Saturday, according to an MTA spokesperson. The program was originally slated to end on May 16th.